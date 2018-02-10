This Easy Mushroom Tarte Tatin is Everything

The delicious tradition of tarte Tatin may have begun with apples and pasty, but it’s evolved to include many savory options. Our rustic mushroom tarte Tatin is super easy to make and great for brunch or a party. In this recipe, mushrooms and sweet shallots are wrapped in buttery puff pastry with a little goat cheese for a tart bite. Think of it as a French-style personal pizza with truffle butter.
The origins of tarte Tatin are often attributed to an accident in the Hotel Tatin kitchen in the 1880s, but there’s more to the story. If you’re curious, the Friends of the Tarte Tatin have a website which explores the history and extolls the virtue of this dish.
Ingredients
- 1 sheet best-quality puff pastry (we used Dufour), thawed but chilled
- 3 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter
- ¾ package Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, trimmed and roughly chopped
- Salt & freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 4 small shallots, peeled and cut in thirds
- 1 tablespoon honey, warmed to liquid state
- 2 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Gently unfold puff pastry and cut into about an 11” circle (use a plate as a guide, if needed). Cover with plastic wrap and put into the refrigerator to chill.
- In a 10” oven-proof skillet, melt truffle butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and thyme, turning to coat; season with salt and pepper. Sauté until mushrooms have released their water, turn golden brown and slightly dry. Remove mushrooms to a bowl and set aside.
- To the same skillet over medium-low heat, add shallots. Cover the pan and cook without touching until shallots are soft and have just started to caramelize. Remove from heat. Drizzle honey all over the pan. Add mushrooms back to the pan in an even layer; dot goat cheese over mushroom mixture. Place puff pastry round over the mushroom mixture and gently tuck in edges.
- Place pan in the oven and bake until puff pastry is deeply brown and crisp, about 20-25 minutes.
- Cool for about 10 minutes. Place a serving plate upside down over the pan and carefully invert tarte Tatin. Serve warm or at room temperature.