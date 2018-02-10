This Easy Mushroom Tarte Tatin is Everything

The delicious tradition of tarte Tatin may have begun with apples and pasty, but it’s evolved to include many savory options. Our rustic mushroom tarte Tatin is super easy to make and great for brunch or a party. In this recipe, mushrooms and sweet shallots are wrapped in buttery puff pastry with a little goat cheese for a tart bite. Think of it as a French-style personal pizza with truffle butter.

The origins of tarte Tatin are often attributed to an accident in the Hotel Tatin kitchen in the 1880s, but there’s more to the story. If you’re curious, the Friends of the Tarte Tatin have a website which explores the history and extolls the virtue of this dish.

Ingredients

1 sheet best-quality puff pastry (we used Dufour), thawed but chilled

3 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter

¾ package Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, trimmed and roughly chopped

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

4 small shallots, peeled and cut in thirds

1 tablespoon honey, warmed to liquid state

2 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled