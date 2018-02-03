5 One-Pot Meals to Satisfy Your Comfort Food Cravings

Easy meals with less cleanup are the order of the day. They are what every home cook wants: good food, no fuss, and a minimum of dishes to wash. The solution is simple: one-pot recipes. During the winter a hearty cassoulet or stew can meet the need for simplicity and ease (no knives necessary!). But even a basic roast with vegetables can be made in one pot, and thus fit the criteria.
Looking for the easy way to a satisfying dinner? Try one of our one-pot wonders below.
1. Cassoulet
We have to start with cassoulet – the ultimate comfort food. Made with beans and cured meats like duck confit and sausage, this dish comes from the Southwest of France where eating well is a way of life. Every town has a variation on the recipe, and each believes their interpretation is the one true cassoulet. We offer an easy-to-follow recipe kit that will make you an expert in no time (and a believer in the superiority of our version).
2. Blanquette de Veau
3. Lemon & Herb Roasted Poussin with Duck Fat Potatoes
4. Spicy Cajun-Style Jambalaya
This quick-cooking, one-pot jambalaya is satisfying and super easy to make. Tender chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, and Tasso ham create a hearty meal with layers of flavor and texture.
5. Crackling Roast Porcelet Rack with Fennel & Apples
This beautiful roast porcelet rib rack makes a delicious Sunday supper. Fresh fennel and tart apples lend aromatics to the pork, coming together as an accompaniment as well. A splash of apple brandy, maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar give the silky pan sauce a flavor boost.
Bonus round. We recently added oxtail to our website and just spotted this one-pot oxtail stew and sweet potato stew recipe from our friend Chef JJ Johnson in the February issue of Food and Wine. We’re ready to try it!
