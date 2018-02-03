Featured Recipes

5 One-Pot Meals to Satisfy Your Comfort Food Cravings

Posted by D'Artagnan on

Easy meals with less cleanup are the order of the day. They are what every home cook wants: good food, no fuss, and a minimum of dishes to wash. The solution is simple: one-pot recipes. During the winter a hearty cassoulet or stew can meet the need for simplicity and ease (no knives necessary!). But even a basic roast with vegetables can be made in one pot, and thus fit the criteria.

Looking for the easy way to a satisfying dinner? Try one of our one-pot wonders below.

1. Cassoulet

We have to start with cassoulet – the ultimate comfort food. Made with beans and cured meats like duck confit and sausage, this dish comes from the Southwest of France where eating well is a way of life. Every town has a variation on the recipe, and each believes their interpretation is the one true cassoulet. We offer an easy-to-follow recipe kit that will make you an expert in no time (and a believer in the superiority of our version).

Cassoulet in Cassole

2. Blanquette de Veau

A French family favorite, blanquette de veau is a velvety white veal stew with vegetables and mushrooms. Unlike other stews, this dish forgoes the browning process altogether, resulting in a pale color and fine silky texture. Comforting, yet light, it’s one of our most beloved cold weather dishes.
veal-blanquette-de-veau-recipe

3. Lemon & Herb Roasted Poussin with Duck Fat Potatoes

Get out your cast iron! This easy recipe delivers big flavor with just a few simple ingredients. High roasting temperature and a few aromatics ensure moist, flavorful meat. A little duck fat and pan-drippings combine to create crispy potatoes with super tender flesh. In an hour you have a charming and delicious one-pot dinner for two, just add a salad.
lemon-herb-roast-poussin-engagement-chicken-recipe

4. Spicy Cajun-Style Jambalaya

This quick-cooking, one-pot jambalaya is satisfying and super easy to make. Tender chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, and Tasso ham create a hearty meal with layers of flavor and texture.

cajun-jambalaya-recipe

5. Crackling Roast Porcelet Rack with Fennel & Apples

This beautiful roast porcelet rib rack makes a delicious Sunday supper. Fresh fennel and tart apples lend aromatics to the pork, coming together as an accompaniment as well. A splash of apple brandy, maple syrup, and balsamic vinegar give the silky pan sauce a flavor boost.

roast-milk-fed-porcelet-rib-rack-with-crackling-fennel-and-apples-recipe

Bonus round. We recently added oxtail to our website and just spotted this one-pot oxtail stew and sweet potato stew recipe from our friend Chef JJ Johnson in the February issue of Food and Wine. We’re ready to try it!

JJ Johnson Oxtail Stew FoodandWine Photo-Johnny Miller.jpg
JJ Johnson’s oxtail stew, recipe at Food and Wine. Photo by Johnny Miller.

Let us know if you make any of these recipes! Show us food pics on social media by tagging @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

One Comment Add yours

  1. lily B blogs says:
    February 4, 2018 at 3:41 am

    These meal are a definite must try

