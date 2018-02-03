5 One-Pot Meals to Satisfy Your Comfort Food Cravings

Easy meals with less cleanup are the order of the day. They are what every home cook wants: good food, no fuss, and a minimum of dishes to wash. The solution is simple: one-pot recipes. During the winter a hearty cassoulet or stew can meet the need for simplicity and ease (no knives necessary!). But even a basic roast with vegetables can be made in one pot, and thus fit the criteria.

Looking for the easy way to a satisfying dinner? Try one of our one-pot wonders below.

We have to start with cassoulet – the ultimate comfort food. Made with beans and cured meats like duck confit and sausage, this dish comes from the Southwest of France where eating well is a way of life. Every town has a variation on the recipe, and each believes their interpretation is the one true cassoulet. We offer an easy-to-follow recipe kit that will make you an expert in no time (and a believer in the superiority of our version).

A French family favorite, blanquette de veau is a velvety white veal stew with vegetables and mushrooms. Unlike other stews, this dish forgoes the browning process altogether, resulting in a pale color and fine silky texture. Comforting, yet light, it’s one of our most beloved cold weather dishes.

Get out your cast iron! This easy recipe delivers big flavor with just a few simple ingredients. High roasting temperature and a few aromatics ensure moist, flavorful meat. A little duck fat and pan-drippings combine to create crispy potatoes with super tender flesh. In an hour you have a charming and delicious one-pot dinner for two, just add a salad.

This quick-cooking, one-pot jambalaya is satisfying and super easy to make. Tender chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, and Tasso ham create a hearty meal with layers of flavor and texture.