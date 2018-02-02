Recipes We Repeat: Groundhog Day Edition

It’s Groundhog Day, and that reminds us that it’s also the 25th anniversary of the Bill Murray movie of the same name. If you missed that classic film, Murray plays a weatherman assigned to cover the Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, PA. Through some kind of magical time warp, he get stuck repeating the same day over and over again.

In honor of the holiday and the film anniversary, here are our top 10 recipes on perpetual repeat. We never get tired of these dishes, and make them over and over and over …. we hope you will add some of them to your cooking routine.