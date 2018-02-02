Featured Recipes

Recipes We Repeat: Groundhog Day Edition

Posted by D'Artagnan on

It’s Groundhog Day, and that reminds us that it’s also the 25th anniversary of the Bill Murray movie of the same name. If you missed that classic film, Murray plays a weatherman assigned to cover the Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, PA. Through some kind of magical time warp, he get stuck repeating the same day over and over again.

In honor of the holiday and the film anniversary, here are our top 10 recipes on perpetual repeat. We never get tired of these dishes, and make them over and over and over …. we hope you will add some of them to your cooking routine.

1. Braised Lamb Osso Buco

lamb-osso-buco-with-gremolata-polenta-recipe
Did someone say “bone marrow?”

2. Perfect Roast Chicken

DArtagnan Green Circle Chicken Roasted 2
Master this simple recipe and you’ll be a kitchen hero.

3. Wild Mushrooms with Truffled Soft Polenta & Parmesan

truffle-butter-soft-polenta-with-wild-mushrooms-recipe
Mmmm …. we love mushrooms and all that umami.

4. Magret D’Artagnan

Recipe_Magret_Dartagnan_HomeMedium
The classic: a duck steak.

5. Buffalo Bolognese

buffalo-bolognese-sauce-recipe
Because buffalo is better than beef and pasta is so easy.

6. Dutch Baby Pancake with Candied Bacon

candied-bacon-dutch-baby-recipe
Best brunch plans you can make.

7. Veal Chops Saltimbocca with Tomato Cream

easy-baked-veal-chop-saltimbocca-recipe
Saltimbocca means ‘jump into the mouth,’ and these easy Italian-style chops will show you why.

8. Whole Roasted Maitake with Miso Butter

whole roasted maitake
Because maitake is gorgeous when roasted whole.

9. Pork Schnitzel

Recipe_Pork_Schnitzel_HomeMedium
Easy weeknight dinner, crunchy and crispy.

10. Short Rib Beef Bourguignon

beef-short-rib-bourguignon-recipe
Our take on the classic with beef short ribs.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s