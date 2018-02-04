Best Foie Gras Recipes for Valentine’s Day Dinner

Channel your inner chef and make something special for Valentine’s dinner with one of our top five foie gras recipes.

There are few ingredients so rarified as foie gras, and any meal that includes it is guaranteed to be a memorable one. We’ve gathered some of our most impressive foie gras recipes so you can earn extra points with your romantic home-cooked meal. Don’t be intimidated; foie gras is quite easy to work with, and there are simple recipes here that will make you a Valentine’s Day hero.