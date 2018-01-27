Your New Favorite Recipe: Chicken Confit Pastry

This stunning recipe looks harder than it is. The flaky pastry can be store-bought (it doesn’t get easier!) and if you can tie shoes, you’ll be adept at creating this braided look. Packed with our new chicken confit, mixed mushrooms, spinach, truffle butter béchamel, and two types of cheese, this is a whole new level of comfort food.

Cut the 12-inch long pastry into fourths and serve with dressed greens for a light lunch or brunch. Slice into 2-inch pieces for a festive party appetizer.

Chicken Confit Pastry with Mushrooms, Spinach, & Truffle Butter Béchamel