You Can’t Win Without These Game Day Recipes

When everyone gets together to watch the game the party is fueled by fan excitement. But everyone knows that the snacks are almost as important as the drama playing out on TV. Score extra points with your spread at the Big Game this year.

We’ve collected 5 of our favorite finger foods for sports watching, and hope your home team will enjoy them as much as we do! Bite-sized victory will be yours with these game-day recipes.

Need an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer for game day? Make a batch of spicy Buffalo chicken toasts with our tender chicken leg confit and a few simple ingredients probably already in your kitchen.

2. Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalapeño This recipe with homemade pimento cheese and our hickory smoked bacon gives stuffed jalapeño “poppers” an upgrade. They’re super easy to make and perfect for a party, game day, and beyond.

These easy-to-make buffalo meatballs are stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with smoky barbecue sauce. Great to make ahead and heat at half-time, then slather with BBQ sauce before the action ensues.

What could be better than duck fat fried chicken on a fluffy bacon waffle with a sweet & spicy drizzle? A tiny version, of course! These petite portions are perfect for a party and will have your guests buzzing. Note: The yield of this recipe will vary depending on type and size of waffle iron used. 5. Bacon Bomb Sliders You know the recipe – that “internet famous” giant mound o’ meat filled with bacon, wrapped in bacon, and glazed with BBQ sauce. We admit, we see the appeal, but we wanted our rendition to be a little more approachable and a lot more fun. So we made mini versions stuffed with cheddar, wrapped and glazed, then served them up in soft slider buns. They’re the bomb.

What are your favorite game day snacks? Tell us here or tag us on social media. We are @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – and we love to see what’s cooking!