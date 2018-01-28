You Can’t Win Without These Game Day Recipes

When everyone gets together to watch the game the party is fueled by fan excitement. But everyone knows that the snacks are almost as important as the drama playing out on TV. Score extra points with your spread at the Big Game this year.
We’ve collected 5 of our favorite finger foods for sports watching, and hope your home team will enjoy them as much as we do! Bite-sized victory will be yours with these game-day recipes.
1. Buffalo Chicken Toasts
2. Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalapeño
This recipe with homemade pimento cheese and our hickory smoked bacon gives stuffed jalapeño “poppers” an upgrade. They’re super easy to make and perfect for a party, game day, and beyond.
3. Cheese Stuffed BBQ Buffalo Meatballs
These easy-to-make buffalo meatballs are stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with smoky barbecue sauce. Great to make ahead and heat at half-time, then slather with BBQ sauce before the action ensues.
4. Mini Duck Fat Fried Chicken & Bacon Waffles with Sriracha Honey
5. Bacon Bomb Sliders
What are your favorite game day snacks? Tell us here or tag us on social media. We are @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – and we love to see what’s cooking!