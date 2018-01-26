You Could Win a Trip to France!

There are still a few tickets left for our 4th Annual Cassoulet War in New York City – the tastiest event of the season! This Monday night, January 29th, 2018, join our celebrity chefs at the battle for cassoulet supremacy!

Plus a raffle! All ticket holders are entered to win a round-trip ticket to France, courtesy of La Compagnie airline.

Join us to eat, drink and argue over which cassoulet is best.

Our esteemed judges – including Elizabeth Faulkner, Sara Moulton, Andre Soltner and Anne-Claire Legendre, the General Consul of France – will choose the Most Authentic and Most Daring Cassoulet Champions.

We need YOU to vote for the Most Popular, so get your ticket today!

Bring your appetite! This walk-around tasting includes plenty of Madiran, Cahors, and Armagnac to drink (war is a thirsty business).

The battle at The Eventi Hotel begins at 7:00 PM and continues until only one chef is left standing at 9:30 PM. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!