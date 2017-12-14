Christmas Dinner: Recipes for 7 Splendid Side Dishes

These recipes for side dishes involve ingredients we love, like truffle butter, duck fat, bacon, and chorizo. Whether baking yeast rolls or sauteing green beans, there’s always room to make things a bit more savory.

We hope you will try some of these recipes for your holiday meal, or any other occasion where full flavor is wanted.

Your grandparents may very well have enjoyed yeast rolls made extra tender with lard. In our modern update on old-fashioned dinner rolls, we use flavorful duck fat and a sprinkling of flaky salt. The rolls have a subtle savory taste and bake up as fluffy and squishy as can be.

Brussels sprouts are a polarizing vegetable but this easy recipe can make a convert out of most brassica haters. Sautéed in bacon fat and brightened up with tart pomegranate arils these little sprouts are balanced and versatile. A drizzle of sweet pomegranate molasses and a generous helping of crumbled bacon put this dish over the top.

Sautéed leeks and crispy ventrèche add extra flavor and delightful texture to classic scalloped potatoes. This crowd-pleasing dish is a perfect side for any meal.

French-style piped potatoes, or Pommes Duchesse, are a bit of a throwback but so delicious. We added a generous helping of our black truffle butter to this it-only-looks-hard recipe for a super tasty rendition of a classic side. The outside gets delightfully crispy while the centers are fluffy and light.

Butternut Squash with Bacon, Blue Cheese & Candied Pecans Here’s a pretty winter side dish that’s super easy to make. Butternut squash is oven-roasted in bacon fat before being tossed with crispy bacon bits and spicy-sweet pecans. We added a little crumbled blue cheese for a sharp bite but it’s totally optional.

Give your holiday feast a little Spanish flair with this easy recipe for bread stuffing studded with dry-cured chorizo and Marcona almonds. Delicious as dressing or stuffing, this side dish pairs equally well with both turkey and pork roast. Marcona almonds can be found at most gourmet markets and cheese shops; both salted and herbed versions work with this recipe.

These green beans are totally addicting. They’re rich and smoky from the crumbled bacon and bacon fat but the addition of lemon juice and zest keeps them bright and balanced. Blanching is essential to keeping their vivid color and texture and makes the whole dish come together quickly – don’t skip it.