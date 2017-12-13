A Tasty Holiday Roast: Leg of Lamb

This 5-star review of our leg of lamb shares simple cooking instructions:
Made this leg for Christmas dinner and it was a hit. Day before roasting I made slits in leg and put slivers of garlic into the meat. The day of cooking I rubbed the meat with olive oil, salt and pepper and topped with fresh rosemary. I put roast in convection oven and set temp probe to 150 degrees and meat came out perfect. Sliced after 20-minute rest and the meat was mediun-rare and delicious.
– Albee from Long Island, NY
Work with a boneless leg of lamb and try our Slow-Roasted Boneless Leg of Lamb with Mint Gremolata recipe, for a fresh take on the classic. The gremolata-style condiment is packed with fresh mint and citrus, lending bright, fresh flavor. Rolling and tying the roast allows for even cooking and makes carving a cinch.