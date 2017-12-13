A Tasty Holiday Roast: Leg of Lamb

Our tender lamb makes for an impressive roast on the holiday table, yet it’s so easy to prepare that you might make it any time of the year.

Work with a boneless leg of lamb and try our Slow-Roasted Boneless Leg of Lamb with Mint Gremolata recipe, for a fresh take on the classic. The gremolata-style condiment is packed with fresh mint and citrus, lending bright, fresh flavor. Rolling and tying the roast allows for even cooking and makes carving a cinch.

About Our Grass-Fed Lamb

Our 100% grass-fed Dorset breed lambs are raised on pasture in Australia using traditional methods. The lambs graze freely on rye and clover on the lush, mineral-rich plains in the Colac, Victoria, region in Southeast Australia, creating a clean taste that is much milder than that of other Australian lamb. In keeping with our principles, our Australian lamb is also free from antibiotics and hormones. The stress-free environment produces tender and mild meat, proving that the best practices can be tasted on the plate.

Explore other cuts and shop grass-fed lamb at dartagnan.com.