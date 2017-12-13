Featured Recipes, Holidays

A Tasty Holiday Roast: Leg of Lamb

Posted by D'Artagnan on

Our tender lamb makes for an impressive roast on the holiday table, yet it’s so easy to prepare that you might make it any time of the year.

Get a little fancy with our Herb Roasted Leg of Lamb with Port Wine Truffle Sauce recipe for your Christmas or New Year’s dinner.
roast-leg-of-lamb-holiday-recipe

This 5-star review of our leg of lamb shares simple cooking instructions:

Made this leg for Christmas dinner and it was a hit. Day before roasting I made slits in leg and put slivers of garlic into the meat. The day of cooking I rubbed the meat with olive oil, salt and pepper and topped with fresh rosemary. I put roast in convection oven and set temp probe to 150 degrees and meat came out perfect. Sliced after 20-minute rest and the meat was mediun-rare and delicious.

                                                                      – Albee from Long Island, NY

Work with a boneless leg of lamb and try our Slow-Roasted Boneless Leg of Lamb with Mint Gremolata recipe, for a fresh take on the classic. The gremolata-style condiment is packed with fresh mint and citrus, lending bright, fresh flavor. Rolling and tying the roast allows for even cooking and makes carving a cinch.

roast-boneless-leg-of-lamb-holiday-recipe

About Our Grass-Fed Lamb

Our 100% grass-fed Dorset breed lambs are raised on pasture in Australia using traditional methods. The lambs graze freely on rye and clover on the lush, mineral-rich plains in the Colac, Victoria, region in Southeast Australia, creating a clean taste that is much milder than that of other Australian lamb. In keeping with our principles, our Australian lamb is also free from antibiotics and hormones. The stress-free environment produces tender and mild meat, proving that the best practices can be tasted on the plate.
Explore other cuts and shop grass-fed lamb at dartagnan.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s