8 of Our Favorite French Comfort Food Recipes

Today is National Comfort Food Day so we’re sharing eight French recipes for comforting classics. You would imagine that with all its duck fat, cheese, cream, butter, and bread that French cuisine would be a treasure trove of such recipes. Thick sauces, satisfying stews and long braises, not to mention potatoes, all have a place in the comfort good hall of fame. These recipes are easy to master and perfect for winter cooking projects.

But of course, there are plenty more comfort food recipes at dartagnan.com. Explore and plan your next comforting meal.

Blanquette de Veau

A French family favorite, blanquette de veau is a velvety white veal stew with vegetables and mushrooms. Unlike other stews, this dish forgoes the browning process altogether, resulting in a pale color and fine silky texture. Comforting, yet light, it’s one of our most beloved cold weather dishes.

Mushroom Croque Monsieur with Truffle Butter Bechamel

Sautéed exotic mushrooms are smothered in truffle butter béchamel and two types of melty cheese in this twist on the classic bistro sandwich. Perfect for lunch or a light supper, serve with cornichons and dressed baby greens. Or top with a fried egg for an upgraded Croque Madame.

Truffled Grits with Ham

Inspired by Escaoutoun, a traditional Gascon dish made with cornmeal and cream, this comforting recipe is a D’Artagnan favorite.

Veal Chops with Mustard Sauce

This is one-skillet cooking, French-style. Veal chops are cooked stovetop then mustard and cream fortify a delicious pan sauce. Easy and delicious.

Cassoulet

This is probably the most famous of all French comfort food. Cassoulet is a thick bean and meat (duck and pork in this case) stew that is a classic in the cuisine of Southwest France. Get our easy-to-follow cassoulet recipe kit complete with traditional clay cooking pot for the full effect.

Truffle Butter Pommes Anna

This classic French potato cake is crispy on the outside with a tender center. Black truffle butter adds earthy flavor while a bit of duck fat keeps the butter from burning.

Rabbit Pot de Provence

This richly perfumed rabbit stew combines the flavors of southern France–sweet peppers, fennel, tomatoes and black olives in an aromatic anise-flavored broth.

Short Rib Beef Bourguignon

So satisfying on a chilly day, beef Bourguignon is super easy to make and well worth the time. We use our Angus boneless short ribs for extra rich flavor, along with plenty of aromatics, exotic mushrooms, and French pancetta. Serve with warm crusty bread and a bottle of your favorite red wine.

  1. Peter Morrell says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Of course, the dishes you have selected include several of our house favorites. Your D’Artagnan Cassoulet “kit” is the best I’ve ever tasted five years in a row and all of our friends appreciate our Cassoulet Fete!! You are certainly our home’s best resource for winter’s fare. Thanks and Happy Holidays!

