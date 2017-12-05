8 of Our Favorite French Comfort Food Recipes

Today is National Comfort Food Day so we’re sharing eight French recipes for comforting classics. You would imagine that with all its duck fat, cheese, cream, butter, and bread that French cuisine would be a treasure trove of such recipes. Thick sauces, satisfying stews and long braises, not to mention potatoes, all have a place in the comfort good hall of fame. These recipes are easy to master and perfect for winter cooking projects.

But of course, there are plenty more comfort food recipes at dartagnan.com. Explore and plan your next comforting meal.

A French family favorite, blanquette de veau is a velvety white veal stew with vegetables and mushrooms. Unlike other stews, this dish forgoes the browning process altogether, resulting in a pale color and fine silky texture. Comforting, yet light, it’s one of our most beloved cold weather dishes.

Sautéed exotic mushrooms are smothered in truffle butter béchamel and two types of melty cheese in this twist on the classic bistro sandwich. Perfect for lunch or a light supper, serve with cornichons and dressed baby greens. Or top with a fried egg for an upgraded Croque Madame.

Inspired by Escaoutoun, a traditional Gascon dish made with cornmeal and cream, this comforting recipe is a D’Artagnan favorite.

This is one-skillet cooking, French-style. Veal chops are cooked stovetop then mustard and cream fortify a delicious pan sauce. Easy and delicious.

This is probably the most famous of all French comfort food. Cassoulet is a thick bean and meat (duck and pork in this case) stew that is a classic in the cuisine of Southwest France. Get our easy-to-follow cassoulet recipe kit complete with traditional clay cooking pot for the full effect.

This classic French potato cake is crispy on the outside with a tender center. Black truffle butter adds earthy flavor while a bit of duck fat keeps the butter from burning.

This richly perfumed rabbit stew combines the flavors of southern France–sweet peppers, fennel, tomatoes and black olives in an aromatic anise-flavored broth.

So satisfying on a chilly day, beef Bourguignon is super easy to make and well worth the time. We use our Angus boneless short ribs for extra rich flavor, along with plenty of aromatics, exotic mushrooms, and French pancetta. Serve with warm crusty bread and a bottle of your favorite red wine.