8 of Our Favorite French Comfort Food Recipes

Today is National Comfort Food Day so we’re sharing eight French recipes for comforting classics. You would imagine that with all its duck fat, cheese, cream, butter, and bread that French cuisine would be a treasure trove of such recipes. Thick sauces, satisfying stews and long braises, not to mention potatoes, all have a place in the comfort good hall of fame. These recipes are easy to master and perfect for winter cooking projects.
But of course, there are plenty more comfort food recipes at dartagnan.com. Explore and plan your next comforting meal.
Blanquette de Veau
A French family favorite, blanquette de veau is a velvety white veal stew with vegetables and mushrooms. Unlike other stews, this dish forgoes the browning process altogether, resulting in a pale color and fine silky texture. Comforting, yet light, it’s one of our most beloved cold weather dishes.
Truffled Grits with Ham
Veal Chops with Mustard Sauce
This is one-skillet cooking, French-style. Veal chops are cooked stovetop then mustard and cream fortify a delicious pan sauce. Easy and delicious.
Cassoulet
This is probably the most famous of all French comfort food. Cassoulet is a thick bean and meat (duck and pork in this case) stew that is a classic in the cuisine of Southwest France. Get our easy-to-follow cassoulet recipe kit complete with traditional clay cooking pot for the full effect.
Truffle Butter Pommes Anna
Rabbit Pot de Provence
This richly perfumed rabbit stew combines the flavors of southern France–sweet peppers, fennel, tomatoes and black olives in an aromatic anise-flavored broth.
Short Rib Beef Bourguignon
So satisfying on a chilly day, beef Bourguignon is super easy to make and well worth the time. We use our Angus boneless short ribs for extra rich flavor, along with plenty of aromatics, exotic mushrooms, and French pancetta. Serve with warm crusty bread and a bottle of your favorite red wine.
One Comment Add yours
Of course, the dishes you have selected include several of our house favorites. Your D’Artagnan Cassoulet “kit” is the best I’ve ever tasted five years in a row and all of our friends appreciate our Cassoulet Fete!! You are certainly our home’s best resource for winter’s fare. Thanks and Happy Holidays!