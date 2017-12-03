A5 Wagyu Beef: The Ultimate Gift for the Food Connoisseur

For that hard-to-impress food-obsessive in your life, there’s nothing like authentic Japanese A5-graded Wagyu beef to blow them away. An Instagrammable gift if ever there was one, this luxurious beef is certain to make it a memorable holiday.

Or give yourself and a select group of friends the pleasure of dining on this world-class Wagyu. It is the holiday season, after all.

Among chefs, Japanese Wagyu graded this high is the holy grail of beef. Authentic Black Kuroge stock, raised in the Miyazaki Prefecture by the traditional methods, and graded A5 is indeed a rarity. Less than 3% of all the Wagyu produced in Japan scores that high. This is regarded as the finest of Japanese beef, even more so than beef from the Kobe region. Ours is antibiotic and hormone free, of course.

For the home cook who has tried the best of everything, our Wagyu beef sets a new bar.

This month we are offering $300 off and free shipping on both cuts of our A5 Wagyu beef, while supplies last. We import a limited number for the season.

11 pounds of pure beef pleasure, with marbling that would make ancient Rome jealous, the A5 ribeye is a thing of beauty.

There is nothing that can touch this beef for flavor and tenderness. The flavor is rich, the texture tender, and the experience of eating it sublime.

Whatever you do, never overcook this Wagyu beef. Keep it rare, or you lose too much of the precious fat.

The serving size for Wagyu beef this rich is 3 – 4 ounces; think of it as the beef equivalent of foie gras. So you will not be enjoying a 24-ounce Wagyu steak. This piece of beef can serve 30 people; to serve only a few, cut off a 16-ounce steak. You could even cut this piece into steaks, vacuum-seal them, and give a stunning steak as a gift. A little bit goes a long way.

