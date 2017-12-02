Cook This Now: Milk-Braised Pork Shoulder

Apparently, it’s an Italian thing – maiale al latte – and especially well-suited to pork. The lactic acid in the milk tenderizes the pork and allows it to soak up all the flavors.

It starts like any other braise: sear the pork on all sides, then reduce the heat and add the liquid: milk and white wine. Add the aromatics of your choice – sage, mustard nutmeg – and a long simmer will result in succulent pork and a creamy sauce.

This milk-braised pork recipe from Taste requires a bone-in pork shoulder, and they recommend heritage-breed pork like our Berkshire pork. But we wonder if our already incredibly tender milk-fed porcelet would be even better this technique. Well worth trying both, wouldn’t you say?

Milk braising is not just for hefty cuts like pork shoulder; Bon Appétit braises pork loin in milk. For those with less time or fewer mouths to feed, The Spruce has a recipe for braising pork chops in milk, and pork chops are paired with Dijon mustard and milk in this recipe from White on Rice Couple.

For methods that do not rely on milk, check our earlier blog post for some of our favorite ways to cook pork shoulder.