The Chicken Confit Pot Pie You’ll Be Making All Season

We have a new product – chicken leg confit – so we’ve been playing in the kitchen. Just like our popular duck leg confit, it’s fully-cooked, tender as can be, and perfect for a variety of recipes. Chicken confit cuts out the step of roasting a chicken and makes for succulent, flavorful filling in this recipe.

Although this ‘short-cut’ pot pie takes only an hour to make from start to finish, it’s surprisingly luxurious. Tender chunks of chicken confit, mushrooms, loads of vegetables and a velvety sauce made with black truffle butter are encased in puff pastry in this super-easy recipe. It’s comfort food at it’s finest, and ideal for this time of year.

If you like savory pies (who doesn’t?) read our meat pie blog post and find more recipes to love.

Ingredients

3 pieces Chicken Leg Confit

2 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled & cut into ½” cubes (about 2 cups)

5 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter, divided use

2 medium carrots, peeled & diced

1 stalk celery, diced

½ medium red onion, finely chopped

2-inch piece leek, white and light green parts only, halved and thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, smashed and finely chopped

½ package Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, trimmed and roughly chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 fresh sage leaf, finely chopped

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup frozen petit pois

1 sheet best-quality frozen puff pastry (we used Dufour), thawed but chilled

Preparation