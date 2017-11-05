The Chicken Confit Pot Pie You’ll Be Making All Season

We have a new product – chicken leg confit – so we’ve been playing in the kitchen. Just like our popular duck leg confit, it’s fully-cooked, tender as can be, and perfect for a variety of recipes. Chicken confit cuts out the step of roasting a chicken and makes for succulent, flavorful filling in this recipe.
Although this ‘short-cut’ pot pie takes only an hour to make from start to finish, it’s surprisingly luxurious. Tender chunks of chicken confit, mushrooms, loads of vegetables and a velvety sauce made with black truffle butter are encased in puff pastry in this super-easy recipe. It’s comfort food at it’s finest, and ideal for this time of year.
If you like savory pies (who doesn’t?) read our meat pie blog post and find more recipes to love.
Ingredients
- 3 pieces Chicken Leg Confit
- 2 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled & cut into ½” cubes (about 2 cups)
- 5 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter, divided use
- 2 medium carrots, peeled & diced
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- ½ medium red onion, finely chopped
- 2-inch piece leek, white and light green parts only, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 clove garlic, smashed and finely chopped
- ½ package Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, trimmed and roughly chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1 fresh sage leaf, finely chopped
- Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 cup frozen petit pois
- 1 sheet best-quality frozen puff pastry (we used Dufour), thawed but chilled
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Remove skin from the chicken leg confit, discard. Remove all the meat from the bones; chop into ½-inch chunks. Set aside.
- Add potatoes and a large pinch of salt to a small pot, cover with cool water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until potatoes are just cooked through, about 10 minutes. You want the potatoes cooked but firm enough to keep their shape. Drain into a colander, set aside.
- In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt 3 tablespoons of the truffle butter. Add carrots, celery, onion, leek, and garlic. Turn to coat. Sauté until vegetables start to soften about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms, thyme, and sage; season with salt and pepper. Continue to sauté until mushrooms have released their liquid and vegetables are cooked through, about 6-7 minutes.
- Push vegetable mixture to the sides of the pan, making an empty well in the center. Add remaining 2 tablespoons black truffle butter. When melted, add flour and stir well to combine. Cook flour mixture, stirring, until golden in color, about 2-3 minutes. Stir mixture into vegetables, coating well; cook about one minute more. Stir in milk and chicken stock and cook, stirring and scraping the bottom and sides of the pan, until sauce thickens, about 5-6 minutes. Lower heat to medium; add potatoes and chicken confit, stirring gently to combine. Season mixture with salt and pepper to taste. Mixture should be thick and not soupy, if too thin continue to cook until mixture thickens, about 5-6 minutes. Gently stir in peas.
- Pour mixture into a shallow oven-proof casserole. Unfold puffed pastry and gently roll out to get rid of creases, if desired. Place pastry over the casserole, covering mixture completely and gently pull pastry to hang over the sides of the dish. (Depending on the shape of your casserole, you may need to trim the corners of the pastry.) With a sharp paring knife, cut 3 steam vents in the center of the pot pie. Place the dish on a rimmed sheet pan and bake until crust is fully puffed and golden brown, about 20-25 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Pie is always a winner 🙂 🙂