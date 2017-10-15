NY Dining: Sneak Peek at the New Eleven Madison Park

It’s been a big week for Eleven Madison Park in New York City. Owners Daniel Humm and Will Guidara closed the iconic restaurant for renovations this past June, and have finally opened the beautiful new space this week.

In case you were unaware, EMP was ranked number one on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2017 and was their top pick for The Best Restaurant in North America.

D’Artagnan is proud to supply the ingredients for some of their iconic dishes, and we wish the entire team at EMP continued success!

The Design

Architectural Digest captures the transformation of this important New York dining space in this article. Click through for the slideshow.

We are especially interested in the new dry-aging chamber for ducks, seen in the back of this photo. And we’re happy to keep that full!

Getting Social with EMP

This week Eleven Madison Park jumped on Instagram for the first time, quickly racking up tens of thousands of followers. Follow EMP for stunning behind-the-scene photos and the best food porn Instagram has ever seen.

The Limited Edition Cookbook

Also there is the astonishing new cookbook (or books, in this case) Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter. It’s more than a cookbook; the 2-volume set offers personal stories from Humm, with insights into his inspiration and process, beautiful drawings, and watercolors, and yes, recipes.

Put it on your Christmas list, but tell Santa not to wait until the last minute. Limited to only 11,000 copies, each of which is signed by Humm and Guidara, this is sure to be the cookbook of the year. Here’s a little about the book:

Daniel Humm and his business partner, Will Guidara, have made an indelible mark on the global dining scene with their award-winning restaurants The NoMad and Eleven Madison Park, which recently claimed the number one slot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. In their latest impressive contribution to high-end cookbooks, Humm and Guidara reflect on the last eleven years at Eleven Madison Park, the period in which this singular team garnered scores of accolades, including four stars from the New York Times, three Michelin stars, seven James Beard Foundation awards, and for Chef Humm, the 2015 chefs’ choice award from a worldwide jury of his peers. In two highly appointed volumes, the authors share more than 100 recipes, stunning photographs, lush watercolor illustrations, and—for the very first time—personal stories from Chef Humm describing his unparalleled culinary journey and inspiration. Only 11,000 copies of this deluxe slipcase collection have been printed, and each edition is numbered and hand signed by the authors.

Read excerpts from the book at Eater including a moving story of how Humm first met Chef Daniel Boulud, and how Danny Meyer nurtured and supported Humm in his early days as a new chef in NYC.

The New Menu at EMP

Have a look at the new menu on Grub Street. Below are two items we find of particular interest … you can see why.

Kudos to Humm, Guidara, and the entire team at Eleven Madison Park! This is sure to be an exciting new era in the history of an important restaurant. By the way, October is already fully booked, so plan ahead and make your reservation in the months to come.