Snacks for Emmy Awards Viewing

If you’re watching the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, what will you be eating?

We like a quick, easy and elegant charcuterie plate for entertaining and snacking (plus it goes so well with wine). To learn more about how to lay out the perfect plate, read our post about a well-balanced charcuterie board.

Add a little pizzazz to the charcuterie selection with this delightful recipe for prosciutto-wrapped pears with truffle honey on crostini.

For those that want something a little more snacky, try our recipe for Bacon Duck Fat Caramel Corn. You read that right. This party-worthy popcorn will satisfy the whole crowd – it’s savory, sweet, salty, crispy, and chewy. The easy recipe can also be made ahead of time. If your’re not a fan of caramel corn, our very satisfying truffle butter popcorn is another option. This one is a favorite among D’Artagnan staffers, who sometimes make a huge bowl for office indulgence.

Here are a few more delectable finger foods for your consideration. Sweet, salty, smoky, and tart – these bacon wrapped dates have it all. They come together quickly and make a great weekend snack or party food.

Classic cheesy gougeres are made even better with truffle butter. Try our gougeres recipe, a time-honored favorite for parties and entertaining. Explore all our recipes at dartagnan.com and cook something memorable.

What are your favorite things to cook for TV events like the Emmys and Oscars? Tell us all about it on social media. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.