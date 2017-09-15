Try this Mushroom Quiche with Truffle Butter Crust Recipe Today

September is National Mushroom Month, and we’re celebrating with this creamy quiche. Our organic exotic mushrooms, Gouda, and fresh herbs are packed into a black truffle butter short crust in this easy quiche recipe. Make this a day ahead for a quick brunch or supper. Serve the French way: alongside salad greens with a bright vinaigrette.

Ingredients 1½ cups all-purpose flour

9 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter(125 grams), chilled, divided use

Iced water, as needed

1 tablespoon neutral oil (we used avocado oil)

1 package Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, trimmed & chopped

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

5 eggs + 1 egg yolk

¾ cup half & half

4 ounces semi-soft cheese, shredded (we used Dutch Gouda)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives Preparation Reserve 1 tablespoon of the truffle butter, set aside. Cut the rest of the butter into ½ inch cubes and chill in the freezer for about 20 minutes. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour and a pinch of salt. Add chilled butter; pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. While pulsing, slowly add iced water one tablespoon at a time, until the mixture starts to hold together in clumps.Total water amount will be between about 3-7 tablespoons depending on humidity. Turn mixture out onto a large piece of waxed paper or parchment and press together tightly into a disk. Wrap dough well and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or overnight. In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, melt together reserved truffle butter and 1 tablespoon of oil. Add mushrooms, turning to coat. Season mushrooms with salt and pepper. Saute for about 5 minutes, add thyme. Continue to cook until mushrooms have expelled all their water, and are nicely browned and slightly dry. Cool mixture completely. On a lightly-floured surface, roll out dough into about a 12 inch circle, about 1/8” thick. Line a 10” tart pan with a removable bottom with the crust, gently pressing dough into the sides; trim excess. Using a fork, dock the bottom of the crust in 1” intervals. Place the pan in the refrigerator to chill for about 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F with a heavy sheet pan on the center rack. Remove tart pan from the refrigerator. Lay a piece of parchment or aluminum foil on top of dough and fill the cavity with dried beans or pie weights. Carefully place the tart pan onto the preheated sheet pan. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove parchment and weights and continue to bake another 5 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, egg yolk, and half & half. Stir in cheese, cooled mushroom mixture, and chives; season with salt and pepper. Carefully pour mixture into the par-baked shell, spreading out mushrooms evenly. Bake quiche for 20-25 minutes or until crust is golden and crisp and eggs are just set. Serve warm or at room temperature.