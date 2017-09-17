What is Sous Vide Anyway?

Sous vide (pronounced /su veed/) is a French culinary term meaning ‘under vacuum.’ It refers to a low-temperature method of cooking that originated in the early 1800s, but is favored by many professional chefs today. In very basic terms, sous vide is putting ingredients into a vacuum-sealed bag, then immersing in warm water kept at a steady temperature for an extended period of time. As sous vide continues its revival with pro chefs, this method is becoming more accessible to home cooks. Our friends at ChefSteps created an accessible and elegant sous vide machine called Joule. This magic wand is small enough to fit in a kitchen drawer, and powerful enough for a pro chef to use.

Sous Vide Advantages

There are good reasons many of today’s most acclaimed chefs employ the sous vide method of cooking. First, the use of lower temperatures results in succulent, tender meat.

At lower temperatures, the tough collagen in connective tissue melts into gelatin, similar to braising. But with sous vide, the proteins in the meat are never heated so much that they denature and toughen, or lose moisture. Sous vide meats are tender to the nth degree.

Next, by placing the meat in a water bath with temperature set at the desired final cooking temperature, you remove overcooking from the equation. The food will never get hotter than the bath it is in. Keeping the low temperature strictly constrained maintains the integrity of ingredients, and achieves precise control of cooking even with irregularly shaped or very thick items, given enough time.

Finally, sealing food, especially meats, in plastic bags before cooking keeps in juices and aroma that would otherwise be lost in the cooking process.

Sous Vide Disadvantages

While sous vide cooking has a lot going for it, it’s not the be-all-end-all technique. There are some limitations. For example, sous vide takes time. Because you’re cooking low and slow, it takes a while for meat to reach temperature.

The technique also requires special equipment such as a vacuum-sealer and an immersion circulator, which precisely heats and circulates the water bath ensuring proper, safe cooking.

Safety is sometimes a concern of vacuum cooking since certain bacteria will propagate at lower temperatures and some people are wary of the risk of cooking in plastics.

Sous vide also prevents browning, or the Maillard reaction, which happens at temperatures above the boiling point of water. Maillard reaction is a chemical reaction between amino acids and sugar which occur when high heat is applied, browning the surface and adding layers of flavor. Sous vide cooked meats are missing the desirable ‘crust’ and the extra flavor that comes along with it. You can pre- or post-brown the meat by grilling or searing in a very hot pan. Secondary browning is a tactic often used in professional kitchens.

Delve further if you’d like to learn more about sous vide cooking, or if you’re feeling adventurous and would like to try sous vide at home, D’Artagnan friend and client, Chef Thomas Keller, has a wonderful sous vide tome called Under Pressure.

Check our sous vide recipes at dartagnan.com.

