8 Ways to Make a Smaller Thanksgiving Special this Year

Thanksgiving this year will look different. We will gather in smaller groups and travel less. Perhaps we will be more aware of the reasons to be thankful. Of course, at the heart of the holiday is the meal, and it’s a comforting tradition that we need right now. Read on for main dishes that serve 8 or fewer, without losing that special holiday feeling.

No matter what size your gathering Thanksgiving is about gratitude and sharing good food. It’s also about enjoying leftovers, so even if your meal is for two, you can cook once and enjoy days of deliciousness.

This simple turkey breast roulade with our tasty black truffle butter elevates turkey breast to a fabulous holiday centerpiece. For something even less fussy – with the bones left in – try our simple roast turkey breast recipe which will serve six people. Any leftovers would be really nice shredded and served over pasta with truffle butter.

This Berkshire pork crown roast recipe makes a show-stopping holiday centerpiece for 6. Our Berkshire pork is so juicy and flavorful, you need very little seasoning besides salt, pepper, and a few herbs.

Capon is a classic choice for smaller holiday gatherings. In this simple roast capon recipe, which should feed up to 8 people, a compound butter packed with fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon zest is rubbed under the skin for juicy and flavorful results.

Our Angus beef brisket is slow-cooked in an entire bottle of red wine and other aromatics in this deeply satisfying recipe. Hearty and rustic, it will serve 8 (or fewer with delicious leftovers) and is the perfect dish for a holiday meal.

This simple slow-roasted porcelet shoulder is a show stopper. All you need is time to slow roast it to this absurd state of crackling perfection (with a quick blast under the broiler at the end). This recipe yields meltingly tender pork that makes for a memorable holiday meal for 6 – 8 people.

Fig jam and balsamic vinegar make a crowd-pleasing sweet-tart glaze for our Berkshire pork smoked hams – available in many sizes – perfect for your holiday table. We suggest the boneless half ham, which feeds 5-7.

It’s easier to roast a whole duck than you might think, and it’s special enough for a holiday. This simple recipe is the starting point and will serve 3 – 4 people. Our exclusive Rohan duck’s naturally rich flavor shines, and you can add your own aromatics or spices to customize.

Leg of lamb is a festive meal that will serve 6. Try our simple recipe for roasted leg of lamb that is butterflied, rolled and tied, and served with fresh mint and citrus gremolata. Without the bone, it’s easy to slice and serve.

How are you planning to spend Thanksgiving this year? No matter how many people you have around the table, we’re here to help you cook your best.

