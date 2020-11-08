Learn Two of the Best Ways to Cook Rack of Lamb

We love to see how fans are cooking D’Artagnan products! It’s always exciting when you post beautiful photos on social media, send emails with recipes attached, and post YouTube videos. Read on for two videos of home cooks making a rack of lamb, and find your perfect cut of lamb at dartagnan.com.

About Our Lamb

D’Artagnan sources grass-fed lamb from Australia – more specifically, from the Victoria region, renowned for producing the best lamb in the country.

The young lambs graze on grasses like rye and clover in spacious pastures and semi-arid rangelands, ensuring a sweet, mild flavor to the meat. This clean, natural, and free-range environment offers optimal growing conditions and a stress-free lifestyle. For those who like grass-fed lamb, there’s no better choice.

Our grass-fed rack of lamb offers rich flavor and tender texture.

Closer to home, our cooperative rears young lambs in the Rocky Mountain region using humane and sustainable methods. The high-altitude grasses are supplemented with a minimal grain feed, resulting in lamb that is tender and mild, and a favorite among our chef clients.

Like the farmers in our other cooperatives, they insist on following natural processes, never administering antibiotics or hormones. The lambs are raised to the age of six to nine months, instead of one year, which is more common, resulting in a tender texture and superb flavor.

Fans of Lamb

Recently, two fans of D’Artagnan made videos about cooking rack of lamb with different methods – one roasted in the oven, the other smoked, and finished with a flame thrower!

Whichever technique fits your needs – and your equipment – cooking a rack of lamb is one of the best ways to put dinner on the table.

Try our easy sheet-pan lamb with ratatouille for a worthy weeknight meal, or explore our other lamb recipes at dartagnan.com. If you make a rack of lamb with one of these methods, let us know how you like it.

Choose between our racks of grass-fed lamb or Rocky Mountain lamb – or explore all our cuts of lamb at dartagnan.com.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.