Ground Rules: 4 Ways to Make Every Meal Better

Meat our latest grinds. Packed conveniently for home cooks, these fresh grinds offer new options for your best meals. Get creative and bring ground lamb, venison, bison, and Wagyu beef to the table. Read on for details and recipes.

Lamb: Not the Usual Grind

Our grass-fed ground lamb makes a flavorful alternative to beef and is a grilling season must-have. Raised in small flocks on lush meadows of rye and clover, our grass-fed lambs have a stress-free lifestyle – with no antibiotics or added hormones – producing meat that is distinctively clean-tasting, and not at all gamey. Try ground lamb in Mediterranean dishes like our tasty pide and kofta kebab recipes. Pair it with strong spices like curry or harissa – our lamb can take the heat.

Available in 12-ounce packs, this grind is 85% lean from the leg of lamb with 15% fat from the belly – and has a distinctively robust flavor that’s “lamby” but never gamey.

Wild Grind: Grass-fed Venison

As free-range as it gets without being wild, our venison comes from New Zealand ranches that practice sustainable methods and provide the deer vast pastures in a pristine environment. With no added antibiotics or growth stimulants, this grass-fed venison is nothing like the hunted venison many have experienced. Ideal for primal or paleo diets, lean venison meat is a delicious and healthy alternative to other ground meats and can be used in burgers, meatballs, chili, and more.

Try something different with our 12-ounce pack of 100% grass-fed ground venison.

Call it Bison or Buffalo, it’s Delicious

Our bison is pasture-raised on prairie grasses, with no antibiotics or hormones, by ranchers dedicated to providing a humane environment that emulates the natural grazing patterns of this indigenous ruminant. Ground bison is tender, juicy, and lean, with a deeper and sweeter flavor than beef, and more health benefits. We love it for grilled burgers (like this one with bleu cheese), chili, or this easy bolognese sauce over pasta.

Stock up on 12-ounce packs of ground bison for all your recipes.

Solid Ground with Wagyu Beef

At D’Artagnan, we work with ranchers who raise Wagyu cattle with a combination of Western ranching know-how and traditional Japanese techniques. The emphasis of the program is humane treatment and a low-stress environment for the cattle throughout their lives. Wagyu beef is renowned for its luscious marbling and incredible flavor, and our grind has a 75/25 lean-to-fat ratio that’s going to up the ante of your burgers, chili, shepherd’s pie, and any ground beef recipes. We used it for these pretty sliders with pear and raclette and Caprese burgers with burrata and basil.

Ground Wagyu is available in convenient 1lb packs and party-ready 5 lb packs.

We also carry ground Angus beef and ground turkey in 5lb packs for families, parties, or those who like to keep the freezer stocked.

What’s your grind? Tell us how you enjoy cooking with ground meat.

