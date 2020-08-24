7 Mushroom Recipes to Make When You’re in the Mood for Comfort

We love all the mushrooms, from ethereal maitake and sturdy shiitake to wild-foraged morels – for a few fleeting weeks each spring. But our everyday favorite is actually a mix of cultivated organic mushrooms that every fan of fungi should have. Here at 7 ways to bring more of these marvelous mushrooms into your meals.

This classic steak recipe was all the rage in New York restaurants during the 1950s and 1960s, where it was prepared tableside and dramatically flambéed to make a pan sauce. Originally the preparation was a way of serving venison and named after Diana, Goddess of the Hunt, but was adapted to beef steaks. In this quick and easy recipe, we brought old-school Steak Diane into the 21st century with Wagyu filet mignon, our mixed organic mushrooms, and a generous amount of black truffle butter.

Croque monsieur is a favorite bistro sandwich that’s easy to make at home. We amped up the flavor by adding plenty of mushrooms sautéed in truffle butter and a truffle butter bechamel for good measure. This hot ham and cheese sandwich is perfect for lunch or a light supper when served with a simple salad. You can top with a fried egg for an upgraded Croque Madame.

Once you try our black truffle butter béchamel you’ll be looking for more ways to enjoy it. Besides being incredibly tasty, it’s easy to make and elevates any dish it touches (let us know how you use it). This simple lasagna combines that magic sauce with sautéed organic mushrooms and three types of cheese … you’ll find it hard to stop after one slice.

For this burger recipe, succulent Wagyu patties are smothered in sautéed mushrooms and a creamy fonduta – Italy’s version of fondue – made with fontina cheese and enriched with black truffle butter. Add peppery cress and an herbed Dijon spread for a little kick in this incredibly rich burger.

Everyone knows coq au vin, the French recipe for stewing a rooster in red wine. But how about the white wine variation? As Julia Child said, “This popular dish may be called coq au Chambertin, coq au Riesling, or coq au whatever wine you use for its cooking.” In our case, it’s not a rooster at all, but tender young chicken – known as poussin – in a recipe with white wine, organic mushrooms, and bacon. Easy to make, supremely comforting, and great with mashed Yukon golds. What more could you want?

The tarte tatin may have been invented as a sweet recipe with caramelized apples, but it’s also great when made with savory ingredients. Our rustic and easy tarte tatin recipe uses organic mushrooms and shallots, combined with the tangy bite of goat cheese. Use the best quality store-bought puff pastry you can – our preferred brand is Dufour – for a buttery base.

Perhaps most famous for its dairy products, Normandy is also historically home to some of the finest apple orchards – for over 1,000 years! Our version of the classic Veal Normande uses the flavors of that region: Calvados (an apple liqueur), apples, and cream. Made with our exclusive French milk-fed veal and a healthy amount of mushrooms, this dish is a winner. If you don’t have Calvados feel free to substitute Armagnac (our favorite) or Applejack, and you can even swap out the veal with chicken, poussin, or pork chops.

