The Best Way to Celebrate National Roast Leg of Lamb Day

We’re not sure why this food holiday is on May 7th, but any day that celebrates roasting a leg of lamb is a good one. While it might not be top of mind this time of year, a leg of lamb is the perfect weekend meal with the family – and if you’re lucky, there will be leftovers for quick weekday meals. Read on for leg of lamb recipes and inspiration.

It’s easy to make a simple and classic roasted leg of lamb. Just rub the meat with fresh rosemary and garlic for savory, classic flavor. Pop the leg of lamb in the oven and baste a few times. You’ll end up with a gorgeous roast that will draw “oohs” and “aahs.” But the real pleasure comes when you eat it. Mild and meltingly tender, each mouthful of lamb is a flavor revelation.

Or try our recipe for Herb Roasted Leg of Lamb with Port Wine Truffle Sauce, pictured below, for a special occasion dinner.

The featured photo with the mint gremolata is our roasted boneless leg of lamb that’s been butterflied, rolled, and tied – it’s easier than it looks. Get the recipe here.

About Our Lamb

All of our lamb is raised humanely using traditional methods in keeping with our principles, is free from antibiotics and hormones. The stress-free environment produces tender and mild meat, proving that the best practices can be tasted on the plate. We offer 100% grass-fed lamb, as well as grain-finished lamb raised on pasture in the Rocky Mountains.

The Other Red Meat is Good for You!

Lamb meat has eight essential amino acids in the proper ratios, has high-quality protein, and is high in B vitamins, zinc, and iron. And lamb is pretty lean compared to other red meats. Most of the fat is on the outside, not marbled throughout the meat, so it’s easily trimmed off. About 36 percent of the fat in lamb is saturated fat, and the rest is mono or polyunsaturated fat. And then there is the CLA (conjugated linoleic acid) which is a unique antioxidant that the human body cannot produce, but must get from eating herbivores like sheep, goats or cows. Lambs that get to eat clean pasture and range in the sunshine produce the most CLA.

Fun Lamb Fact: Americans eat less than one pound of lamb per person annually. Compare that to the annual consumption of lamb in Australia and New Zealand: 26 and 25 pounds per person, respectively.

