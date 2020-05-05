Win Mother’s Day When You Make Easy Savory Bread Pudding

If you’ve been baking at home these days, you may find yourself with excess bread. It’s a good time for bread pudding, the classic way to transform less-than-fresh bread into something tasty. Our recipes are rich in protein, mushrooms, and our signature truffle butter. Easy to make, they are great for Mother’s Day brunch and for virtually cooking together if you can’t be with mom this year. Read on for 3 recipes that will make any brunch better.

If you like croissants (who doesn’t?) you’ll love this savory breakfast casserole packed with smoky ham, sautéed mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Buttery croissants take the place of bread for delicious results. This recipe will serve 6 and can be prepped the night before then baked right from the fridge in under an hour.

This simple savory bread pudding recipe is enriched with our organic mushroom mix and black truffle butter. This versatile side pairs well with meat or poultry, and can be made in a large dish or individual ramekins – it’s delicious either way. Store individual puddings in the fridge – or freeze them – for at-the-ready pudding any time of the day.

This make-ahead challah breakfast casserole is a great way to use day-old bread. It’s generously studded with our truffle turkey breast – you can use any turkey breast– maitake mushrooms, shallots, cheese, and our flavorful truffle butter for extra measure. Prep the night before then bake it right from the fridge in under an hour for a Sunday brunch with the family.

If you make our bread pudding, be sure to share pictures with us on social media! We love to see what’s cooking.

Shop dartagnan.com for all your savory needs – from duck fat and bacon to steaks, pork, and chicken – delivered right to your door.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.