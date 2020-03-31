When You Make Short Ribs You’ll Have an Easy Week of Meals

There’s nothing like short ribs when you want comfort food. We’ve got several options – Angus bone-in short ribs, boneless short ribs, or buttery Wagyu short ribs, along with recipes for enjoying these beefy ribs. Make a large batch on a Sunday and enjoy a week of meals. We’ve got the ribs – so satisfy all your cravings at dartagnan.com.

If you want lots of short ribs, you’re in the right place. Our succulent Angus bone-in short ribs, a favorite of our chef clients, come in a ten-pack of individually vacuum-sealed ribs, with 3 ribs each (about 1 lb), with a grand total of 30 pieces of short ribs. We can tell you all the numbers on short ribs, but the enjoyment you’ll get from these chunks of beef is incalculable. Keep them stashed in the freezer, and start planning for a future of great eating – whenever you want.

Cooking Short Ribs

For basic braising, we recommend a simple Dutch oven made from enameled cast iron, as it conducts and holds heat evenly. It can be used to both brown the meat stovetop, and then finish braising in the oven for true one-pot cooking.

Every braising recipe starts with browning the meat, which is essential to add depth of flavor. Then a liquid (wine, stock) is added and cooked at a low temperature for a long time which breaks down the connective tissue, releasing collagen which reduces into a rich and complex sauce. This is hands-off cooking at its best.

Eating Short Ribs for Days

Braised short ribs are often served with buttery mashed potatoes or creamy polenta, any kind of pasta, or a heap of steaming-hot rice. Reduce the braise sauce with canned tomatoes to add flavor, and ladle over the dish. A generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese or chopped herbs makes a nice finish.

Once you’ve made a big batch of ribs, you will have a hearty and versatile protein to build upon. We love shredded short ribs in tacos, or in a deeply flavorful Texas-style chili. They can be used in sandwiches (try grilled cheese), sliders, casseroles, or meat pies – topped with a flaky store-bought pastry or blanketed with mashed potatoes for the ultimate shepherd’s pie. Our Catalan-style short rib recipe is a tasty way to use up less-than-fresh bread, and enjoy the lick-your-lips pleasure of short ribs.

Read on for a classic and simple recipe for braising short ribs from Chef Aliya LeeKong – the starting point for a whole lot of happiness.

Classic Beef Short Ribs Recipe

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

For the marinade:

1 onion, quartered

8 garlic cloves

1 small red chile pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

2 teaspoons Spanish paprika

3/4 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 cup vegetable oil

5 pounds D’Artagnan Bone-In Beef Short Ribs, (5 to 6 ribs)

For the braise:

2 medium onions, cut into medium dice

1 leek, white and light green parts only, thickly sliced

1 celery stalk, cut into medium dice

5-6 cloves garlic, minced

1 small plum tomato, roughly chopped

1 cup red wine

1 small bunch thyme

1-2 fresh bay leaves

3 1/2 cups chicken stock

2-4 tablespoons heavy cream, (optional)

vegetable or olive oil, as needed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, as needed

Preparation

In the bowl of a food processor, add the onion, garlic, chili pepper, black peppercorns and ground spices. Pulse until finely chopped, scraping down the sides. With the food processor on, stream in the vegetable oil until a uniform paste forms. Place short ribs in a resealable plastic bag and toss in the marinade. Try to remove as much air as possible before resealing. Move ribs around until all are coated with the marinade. Refrigerate for a minimum of 6 hours. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Remove ribs from the marinade, wiping off all excess (should be dry). Let ribs come to room temperature. Season all sides generously with salt and freshly ground pepper. Heat a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over high heat. Sear ribs in the pan for about 2 minutes per side to develop a nice brown. You don’t want to overcrowd the pan, so it’s best to work in batches of 2 to 3 ribs at a time. Set ribs aside and drain pan of any excess oil. Turn heat down to medium-low and add onions, leeks, and celery with a bit of salt to draw out the moisture. You want to cook the vegetables until they have softened and the onions are translucent, about 7 to 9 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds and then throw in the chopped tomato. Cook for another 2 minutes. Add red wine and use your wooden spoon or spatula to scrape the bottom of the pan. You want to dislodge all of the brown bits from the bottom of the pan so they really flavor the cooking liquid. Let the red wine simmer and reduce until the vegetables are almost dry. Nestle the browned ribs back in the pot amongst the vegetables. Don’t forget to throw in any accumulated juices from the plate where you were resting the ribs as well. Add in the thyme, bay leaves, and chicken stock and increase the heat to bring it all up to a boil. Immediately, cover tightly with a lid or foil-line and then place a lid on top. Place pot in the oven and cook for 3 to 3 ½ hours until the meat is fork-tender (or basically falling off the bone…). Season to taste.

Aliya’s Tips

Now, these are absolutely delicious like this. You have a number of choices depending on what kind of time you have:

You can serve as is with a bit of the cooking liquid (thin). Completely delicious.

You can remove the ribs and skim off as much fat from the top of the cooking liquid using a ladle. Then, reduce the liquid by half over a medium flame, strain through a mesh strainer into another pan, and add heavy cream to thicken. The ribs can be simmered in this if you want to heat them up a bit.

This is what I like to do. I like to make the night before and cool the ribs in the cooking liquid. The fat solidifies in the fridge, so it’s really easy to spoon off. Then, I just follow #2. I love to just throw the ribs back into the strained sauce and reheat.

Shop our selection of short ribs and more.

