Did you know you can make snacks with duck fat? Don’t limit yourself to potatoes, searing meats, and salad dressing with duck fat – explore the sweet possibilities! Find out what chefs have always known: duck fat is liquid gold. Read on for 5 snacks you’ll want to make with duck fat.

Our party-worthy caramel popcorn is savory, sweet, salty, crispy, and chewy all at once – because it’s got bacon and duck fat! Fair warning: this popcorn is addictive.

Try this oven-baked kale chip recipe, made savory and crispy with duck fat, which is nutritionally closer to olive oil than other animal fat, and is makes the perfect complement to this popular leafy green.

Our old-fashioned popcorn is made in a pot on the stovetop, but we’ve upgraded the recipe with black truffle butter and duck fat. Perfect for parties, or movie nights, this is also an all-time favorite office snack at D’Artagnan.

That’s right – you can make duck fat candy. The recipe for these silky, melt-in-your-mouth confections is from Laura Davis of the excellent food blog, Tide & Thyme.

Oven-roasted chickpeas make a deliciously addictive snack, and duck fat makes them extra crisp and flavorful. Here we’ve seasoned them simply with salt and Piment d’Espelette – the mild Basque pepper we love on everything.

Get all the duck fat you can eat at dartagnan.com. What are the unique ways you cook with duck fat? Tell us in the comments!

