8 Ways to Make Comfort Food with a French Accent

Parlez-vous cassoulet? With these recipes, you’ll get fluent in French comfort food, from simple lentil soup to classic cassoulet. There’s something for every taste with chicken and duck confit to veal and beef short ribs. Read on for the recipes.

In this typical Provençal dish, the pounded pesto-style sauce – called pistou – is served cold as a garnish to a dish such as vegetable soup. In this recipe, we braised lamb with our creamy Haricot Tarbais and topped with fresh basil pistou which adds a bright note to a warming winter stew.

This easy veal recipe highlights the flavors of Normandy – Calvados, an apple brandy, sliced tart apples, cream, and mushrooms. We used veal top round cut into medallions, but it would also be delicious with chicken, poussin, or pork chops.

We love this simple recipe. Packed with our ready-to-use chicken confit and a hint of smoky bacon, this lentil soup is satisfying plus it’s quick and easy to make.

A shepherd’s pie may not be so French, but when you call it Hachis Parmentier, it suddenly is. Our easy-to-make shepherd’s pie recipe with duck confit takes a French twist on classic comfort food and makes for an incredible meal.

Chicken thighs, mushrooms, and French pancetta create quite the comforting dish when slow-cooked in a creamy white wine sauce. It’s our version of Coq au Riesling. Serve with mashed potatoes and crusty bread for a rustic, satisfying supper.

Classic beef Bourguignon is surprisingly easy to make with our Angus boneless short ribs, plenty of aromatics, exotic mushrooms, and French pancetta. Serve with warm crusty bread and a bottle of your favorite red wine.

This classic recipe of braised chicken with bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, and wine is our favorite kind of comfort food – hearty and satisfying, yet quick and easy enough for a weeknight.

Our cassoulet recipe is hearty, authentic and easy to make. The casserole of preserved duck, sausages and beans is the heart & soul of Gascon cooking, and has been described by Julia Child as “everyday fare for a peasant but ambrosia for a gastronome.”

