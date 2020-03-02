Did You Know D’Artagnan is a Woman-Owned Business?

Did you know that D’Artagnan is a woman-owned business? Ariane Daguin founded the company in 1985, as a 20-something who dropped out of college to follow her dream of providing quality foods from small farms to restaurants, retailers and home cooks across the nation.

Since March is Women’s History Month, we wanted to share the news that D’Artagnan was recently certified as a woman-owned business by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council(WBENC), the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs.

It’s a good time to celebrate our female founder because in 2020 D’Artagnan is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The company had humble beginnings, with a meager $15,000 in startup money, and today is a thriving $132 million business with over 250 employees, offices and warehouses in five states, our own trucking fleet, and thousands of customers across the nation.

Learn more about how Ariane chose the name D’Artagnan for her company in our blog post (spoiler alert: there are musketeers involved).

In case you missed it, Inc. Magazine did a recent cover story on female founders of American businesses. Among the 100 entrepreneurs profiled, Ariane is featured as a food pioneer. It’s a well-deserved recognition of a founder that built something great with her dedicated team. It’s always been all for one, and one for all at D’Artagnan.

We are grateful to all our clients and friends for 35 amazing years – we hope to serve you for many more. Stay tuned for more stories of the women – including chefs, employees, and retailers – that make D’Artagnan what it is today.

