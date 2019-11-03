How to Choose a Turkey for Your Thanksgiving Table

There are a lot of turkeys available for your Thanksgiving dinner. Which one is right for you? No matter which you choose, all D’Artagnan turkeys come from small farms that raise the birds free-range, with care, and no antibiotics or hormones. Read on to learn about the turkeys we offer at D’Artagnan.

Planning Ahead for the Holiday

Let’s be real. We all know that Thanksgiving is going to come on the fourth Thursday of November. The statistics tell us that 88% of Americans will eat turkey on that day, and if you are one of them now is a good time to start planning.

Because we source from farms that raise small flocks, there are limited numbers of turkeys available each season. We often sell out, and the closer we get to Thanksgiving, the more likely that is to happen. To guarantee that you get the exact size bird that you want, it’s important to place a pre-order at dartagnan.com.

Choose a delivery date just before Thanksgiving. We recommend taking delivery the Friday before the holiday, and clearing a space in the refrigerator, or designating a large cooler filled with ice to hold the bird.

For the Family: Organic Turkey

Our certified-organic, free-range turkey is a naturally delicious, healthy and nutritious choice for your family.

Small farms in the Midwest raise Broad-breasted White turkeys – the most popular breed – in adherence to the strict USDA standards required for organic certification. The turkeys eat 100% organic feed, free of pesticides and other chemicals, and drink pure well water.

Because they are raised free-range with strict standards of care, these birds are superbly flavorful, and roast up nice and crispy on the outside, with a tender, meaty and moist center. Many happy customers report that once they try our organic turkey, bland conventionally raised turkey is no longer an option. Treat yourself – and your family – to the most sumptuous turkey dinner they’ve ever experienced.

We also offer bone-in organic turkey breast – perfect for an intimate celebration, or as a supplement to a whole turkey to ensure there’s enough tender, juicy white meat to go around.

For the Traditionalist: Heritage Turkey

These turkeys offer the flavor of yesteryear. Unlike their modern cousins, the heritage breeds grow at a slower pace, which is inconvenient for factory farms on a strict schedule. That’s the reason they have largely been displaced by Broad-breasted White turkeys on most farms.

D’Artagnan Heritage turkeys are from Narragansett and Bourbon Red stock, recognized by the American Livestock Breeds Conservancy as genuine heritage breeds that meet the “Standard of Perfection.” These breeds known for their heavy breasts and richly-flavored meat, smaller size than the modern birds engineered to grow to enormous size.

Our heritage turkeys are raised free-range on small farms, where they are allowed to grow slowly, developing more flavor than the average bird. Air-chilled and hand-processed, our heritage turkeys offer extra crispy skin when roasted for a truly show-stopping centerpiece to your meal.

For a Unique Meal: Green Circle Turkey

Our Green Circle turkey is a very special bird. Available only at D’Artagnan, every turkey that bears the Green Circle label is certified by Humane Farm Animal Care and raised free-range on a diet of wholesome grains and surplus vegetables from local markets.

The Green Circle program revives the methods of family farms from over a century ago when poultry ate vegetable scraps while roaming freely in farmyards and pasture. Our Amish and Mennonite partner farms adhere to strict standards in the care of these Broad-breasted White turkeys, and no antibiotics, hormones or arsenicals are ever used. From start to finish, these birds are treated and fed well, and the result is an exceptionally tender, moist and tasty turkey on your holiday table.

For the Game Lover: Wild Turkey

Our wild turkey is the real deal, descended from the same breed that has long roamed the woodlands of the United States. These beauties are farm-raised in upstate New York, in near-wild conditions; their foraged diet is supplemented by alfalfa, hay, and barley. Wild turkeys have naturally rich and intensely flavored meat that cooks up firm and moist with a fine-grained texture. A slightly gamey undertone makes it a perfect choice for sophisticated palates. Since wild turkeys rarely grow over 10-pounds they are also great for smaller gatherings. And don’t expect a plump breast—these unimproved, wild breed turkeys offer less white breast meat than their domesticated cousins, but make up for it in lean, dark, flavor-rich meat.

For a more in-depth look, we invite you to learn more about our types of turkeys or consult our Turkey Cooking Guide. We also have some great Thanksgiving recipes you may want to consider.

Since 1985, D'Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones.

