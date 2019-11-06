Now is the Time for Comfort Food & Meat Pies are the Ultimate

When it comes to pie, we’ll take ours savory. Isn’t it lovely how, with ground or chopped meat under the crust, a pie becomes a satisfying meal? Perhaps the most perfect comfort food, the meat pie can be found in cuisines around the world, in infinite variations. Are you ready to make a delicious meat pie at home? Get inspired and try one of our recipes below. We’ve got recipes for flaky crust pot pie with chicken, and several variations – all delicious – of the shepherd’s pie with ground lamb, Wagyu beef, and shredded duck confit under a blanket of mashed potatoes.

With a traditional mix of ground lamb, aromatic vegetables, rich sauce, and creamy cheddar mashed potatoes, this shepherd’s pie is both ultra-comforting and easy to make.

The filling for this easy-to-make shepherd’s pie has porcini mushrooms which brings umami to the mix. Shredded duck confit puts a French twist on the classic comfort food, and makes this an incredible one-dish meal.

The grown-up version of the frozen chicken pot pies of your childhood, this quick and easy recipe takes only an hour to make. With tender chunks of chicken confit, mushrooms, loads of vegetables and a velvety sauce made with black truffle butter, this recipe is a keeper.

This simple shepherd’s pie recipe puts a luxurious spin on classic comfort food, with rich ground Wagyu beef and decadent black truffle butter. Because if a thing is worth doing, it’s worth doing well.

These Cajun-spiced pot pies are stuffed with tender chicken, flavorful andouille sausage, and hearty vegetables with a golden brown puff pastry lid. They’re the ultimate cold-weather comfort food.

Cottage Pie vs. Shepherd’s Pie

Is there a difference between cottage pie and shepherd’s pie? If you ask that question in England or Ireland, you are sure to get a strong opinion on the matter. It all depends on the meat inside; shepherd’s pie is made with ground lamb, and cottage pie is made with beef. It seems the term “cottage pie” was in use a century before “shepherd’s pie,” and originally referred to a pie with a flour crust.

Today, both refer to a meat pie smothered with potatoes. This pie is known in France as “hachis Parmentier,” after Antoine-Augustin Parmentier, who is famous for campaigning to gain acceptance for the potato. It may seem strange now, but in the 18th century, potatoes were a newish crop and not trusted as safe for human consumption (learn more in this post).

