What is the Secret in the Sauce for these Buffalo Wings?

Spicy Buffalo-style wings are always a party favorite, but we’ve upped the flavor ante to make them even better. Our secret to making Buffalo wings with a unique kick is … truffle butter. That’s right. This little trick adds a whole new dimension of richness and depth to the sauce. Read on for two versions – one for Instant Pot chicken drums and oven-baked wings.

While many restaurants bread their chicken wings and drumettes, the official Buffalo fashion is to fry the wings without a bread coating. The sauce is paramount and consists of simple ingredients: Frank’s Red Hot sauce and melted butter in equal parts. Mix together, slather on the wings after frying, and you’re in business.

Our version of this classic recipe swaps in black truffle butter. It may seem like blasphemy, but we promise that our “Truffalo” sauce tastes heavenly – on drum sticks or wings.

Instant Pot Buffalo Drumsticks

Need an easy game day recipe that you can make during halftime? These Instant Pot buffalo-style chicken drumsticks take just minutes to cook – even better, they’re packed with flavor (thanks to our black truffle butter) and meatier than wings.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

2 packs Green Circle Chicken, Drumsticks

½ cup water

1 small Black Truffle Butter, melted

¼ cup Frank’s Red Hot, or other Buffalo-style sauce

Celery and/or carrot sticks, for serving

Ranch or bleu cheese dressing, for serving

Preparation

In a small bowl, stir together salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper. Season chicken drumsticks all over with spice mixture. Add water to the bottom of the Instant Pot fitted with a rack. Pile drumsticks on top of rack, place the lid on in ‘sealing’ position. Set the Instant Pot to high pressure for 10 minutes. When the cooking is finished, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes before completely releasing and removing the lid. While pressure is releasing, whisk together melted truffle butter and Buffalo sauce in a large mixing bowl. For tender drumsticks: Using tongs, remove drumsticks from the Instant Pot and add to the bowl, toss well to coat and serve with celery and carrot sticks, and dressing on the side. For crispy drumsticks: Preheat broiler to high. Using tongs, remove the drumsticks from the Instant Pot and place on a rack set inside a rimmed sheet pan. Broil until desired crispness – we broiled for 10 minutes. Add drumsticks to the bowl, toss well to coat and serve with celery and carrot sticks, and dressing on the side.

Black Truffle Butter Buffalo Wings

Our easy recipe for spicy Buffalo-style wings is made with our favorite pantry ingredient: creamy black truffle butter. Try it and become a truffle butter believer!

Ingredients

4 pounds Organic Air-Chilled Chicken Wings

Salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter

3/4 cup hot sauce (we prefer Frank’s Red Hot), plus more if desired

Celery sticks, for serving

FOR THE DIPPING SAUCE

6 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

½ cup sour cream

½ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preparation

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Breakdown the wings: using a sharp knife or kitchen shears, cut through the first joint and remove the wingtip. Discard or save for stock. Cut through the remaining joint, creating a drumette and a wing flat. Arrange the wings in a single layer, on racks set into rimmed baking sheets. Be careful not to overcrowd the racks, to ensure even crisping. (Alternatively, if you don’t have racks, place the wings on parchment, directly on the baking pans. Just remember to turn them over halfway through baking.) Season wings with salt & pepper. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until skin is crispy and the thickest part of the wing registers 165 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer. Meanwhile, make the sauces. For the dipping sauce: in a small bowl, mash together blue cheese and sour cream until evenly mixed. Stir in the buttermilk, then add lemon juice. Season to taste with salt & pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until ready to serve. For the wing sauce: in a small saucepan placed over medium-low heat, melt the truffle butter. Remove from heat and whisk in the hot sauce, until evenly mixed. Set aside. When wings are finished cooking, remove from the oven and carefully place them in an extra-large, heat-proof bowl. Pour in half of the wing sauce and toss to coat evenly. Pour in the remaining sauce and toss again. Serve immediately with chilled dipping sauce and celery sticks.

Let us know if you make these Truffalo recipes!

