How to Build a Better Burger with Turkey

Are you looking to make a lean but tasty burger? Try our ground turkey. Raised right on small Amish farms, it just tastes better. With a balanced blend of dark thigh and lean white meat, it provides rich flavor moist turkey while remaining lean.

Learn more about our turkey with Ariane in this video, then try our recipes below.

This knife-and-fork turkey burger has all the flavors of our favorite Cobb salad with smoky bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and tangy mayonnaise on toasted country bread.

Turkey burgers don’t have to be dry and flavorless. In this easy recipe, we dressed them up with two types of pesto, lots of herbs, radish sprouts, Havarti, and avocado. The pesto not only adds flavor but helps to keep the turkey moist.

We think this is the best turkey burger recipe ever: a spice-rubbed turkey burger stuffed with cheese and topped with crispy onions, barbecue sauce, and bacon. Perfection achieved.

About Our Turkey

Our mission is to find farmers that share our vision of a more humane and sustainable way of rearing livestock. We respect our place in the food chain and see farmers as true stewards of the land and environment. We build real relationships with our farmers and work only with those who respect nature and focus on the best animal welfare practices.

That’s why our turkeys are raised on a small Pennsylvania farm. They are never administered antibiotics or hormones and are grown out slowly. The feed is vegetarian and gluten-free; it consists of locally-grown corn and roasted soybeans which are ground on the farm and are formulated with vitamins and minerals.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

