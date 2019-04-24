You’ll Want to Make this Easy Springtime Omelette

This omelette recipe is a celebration of our favorite flavors of spring: earthy morels and pungent ramps. Foraged in the wild, these foods bring a taste of the forest to your table. Garlicky ramps are available for a limited time only, so enjoy them while you can. Read on for the perfect omelette recipe.

Easy to make, a classic French omelette is a wonderful recipe to master. It’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a light dinner. Our simple recipe features morels (you only need a few) and wild ramps and makes an excellent spring breakfast. A mild, milky cheese like young Fontina will complement the flavors.

The way you make an omelet reveals your character. – Anthony Bourdain

Omelette with Morels & Ramps

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

6-8 Morel Mushrooms, cleaned and halved

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

½ cup rough chopped Wild Ramps, greens only

3 eggs, beaten

¼ cup grated Fontina, or other mild cheese

Preparation

In a small skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add morels, sauté until just soft and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add ramp greens and continue to sauté until greens are dark and wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. Heat remaining tablespoon of butter over medium-high flame until foamy. Add eggs, tilting the pan to spread evenly. Allow the eggs to firm up a little, then use a spatula to gently direct the mixture away from the sides and into the middle. Allow the remaining liquid to then flow into the space left at the sides of the pan. Continue to cook for another minute or so until the egg mixture holds together. While the middle is still a little runny, add ¾ of the cheese and all of the morel and ramp mixture.

