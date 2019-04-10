This Simple Salad is Perfect for a Weeknight Supper

This might be the perfect salad. With shaved Brussels sprouts as the base, and chock full of chicken confit, crispy pancetta, and crunchy toasted hazelnuts, this is a salad hearty enough to serve as a weeknight meal. Paired with some crusty bread and your favorite bottle of wine, it’s just the thing for this transitional time of year. And it’s a breeze to put together. Read on for the recipe.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Chicken, Pancetta & Toasted Hazelnuts

Chicken confit, crispy pancetta, toasted hazelnuts, Pecorino Romano, and a warm vinaigrette transform shredded Brussels sprouts into an otherworldly salad.

Ingredients

½ cup raw hazelnuts

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed

1 pack Chicken Leg Confit, shredded off the bone

1 small shallot, finely chopped

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

4 ounces Ventrèche, diced

1 tablespoon whole grain Dijon mustard

1 generous teaspoon honey

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ounces Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

Preparation

Heat a small, dry skillet over medium heat. Toast the hazelnuts, stirring often, until the skins split and nuts are fragrant, about 5-7 minutes. (You can also toast the nuts on a dry sheet pan in a 375 degree F oven for about 6-8 minutes if you prefer.) Remove hazelnuts to a clean tea towel and rub with the towel, while warm, to remove excess skins. Coarsely chop peeled nuts and set aside. Shred the Brussels sprouts finely with a sharp chef’s knife, or mandoline. Place in a mixing bowl along with the shredded confit and chopped hazelnuts; set aside. Stir shallots and vinegar together in a small bowl and set aside. In a medium skillet over medium-low heat, add the ventrèche and cook until browned, crisped, and rendered. Remove ventrèche with a slotted spoon and add to the mixing bowl. Remove shallots from the vinegar and add to the bowl as well. Place the skillet with the rendered fat back over medium-low heat. Add vinegar, mustard, and honey and whisk until smooth. Pour warm vinaigrette over the salad mixture and toss well to coat. Season with pepper to taste. Place salad in a serving bowl and top with grated cheese. Serve immediately.

