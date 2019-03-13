Now is the Perfect Time for these 5 Comfort Food Recipes

We may be on the cusp of spring, but there’s still good reason to crave comfort foods for dinner. Indulge in one of these 5 dishes featuring beef and warm up a chilly end-of-winter evening. Read on for our best of beef recipes.

There’s nothing like long-braised brisket. In this recipe, beef brisket is slow-cooked in an entire bottle of red wine with aromatics. Hearty and rustic, it’s the perfect dish for a chilly weekend.

Now, that’s a meatball! These famously hearty meatballs are a favorite at Frankie’s, and you will find they are easy to make with this recipe. Simple, homey and robust, and great for your next family gathering.

Get your meat and potatoes in one dish. This simple shepherd’s pie recipe puts a luxurious spin on classic comfort food, with rich Wagyu beef and decadent black truffle butter.

Lip smacking good! In this recipe, we’ve upgraded the classic French dip sandwich with a juicy Angus beef burger, homemade jus, balsamic onions, and melty cheese on a garlic toasted roll.

It’s always a good time for chili. In this recipe, beef short ribs are braised in a rich combination of pureed chiles, dark beer, stock, bacon, and spices. Dark chocolate adds depth of flavor – don’t skip it.

What are your favorite comfort foods this time of year?

