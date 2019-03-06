What Are the Best Ways to Eat Our Prepared Foie Gras?

Are you missing out on the easiest – and tastiest – ways to enjoy foie gras? Find out why our 4 ready-to-eat foie gras products are customer favorites and learn how to best enjoy them – whether you are entertaining a crowd or planning a home-cooked meal for two.

Foie Gras Torchon

Foie gras torchon is named after the traditional method in which is it cooked. Torchon means “dish towel” in French, and this cylinder of pure foie gras was poached – the original sous vide – while wrapped in a towel. Today, prepared torchon is more often poached in food-grade plastic, and sometimes sold wrapped in muslin fabric to make that historical allusion.

Terrine of Foie Gras

Similar to torchon, foie gras terrine is named after the terrine mold – usually porcelain – in which it is cooked. For this preparation, the entire raw liver is packed into a terrine and cooked at low temperature in a water bath.

In a terrine, the rich buttery foie gras is accented by very few ingredients: salt, pepper and Sauternes wine, that wonderful sweet white wine from France (or sometimes Armagnac) are all you need.

How to Serve Foie Gras Terrine and Torchon

Foie gras terrine should be unmolded gently onto a clean cutting board. Run warm water over the outside of the terrine dish to loosen it slightly. Slice with a knife that has been dipped in hot water to make clean, perfect cuts every time. Torchon should also be sliced with a hot knife. Remember that foie gras is delicate, so handle it with care.

Foie gras terrine or torchon should be served chilled with slices of crusty peasant-style bread, baguette, toasted brioche, cranberry walnut loaf, and any fruit compote or chutney to complement the creamy, fatty flavor. Both benefit from a sprinkling of coarse fleur de sel. Drink a glass of Sauternes or late-harvest Jurançon, both wines from the Southwest of France, with either foie gras preparation.

Mousse of Foie Gras

Mousse is a French word meaning lather or foam. When we use the word, it refers to emulsified liver products with a light, airy texture and creamy mouthfeel. And there’s no better mousse than one made of foie gras. Ours is fully-cooked, ready-to-eat, and made with nothing but duck foie gras, Sauternes wine, sugar and white pepper, which allows the pure foie gras flavor to come through in every bite.

In general, mousse may be flavored with herbs and onions, black pepper, and sometimes fruits or vegetables, but when it comes to foie gras mousse, we like black truffles in ours (see below).

Medallion of Foie Gras with Black Truffles

Our award-winning medallion of foie gras begins with pure duck foie gras mousse and then real black truffles are whipped into the emulsion. The earthy flavor of truffles brings this foie gras to the next level of tastiness. It’s one of our most popular and accessible foie gras products.

Serving Foie Gras Mousse and Medallion

Our ready-to-serve mousse of foie gras is wonderful when spread on semolina bread with raisins, but can be enjoyed on crackers, or stuffed into prunes (we call that a French Kiss).

Stuff quail or other small birds with mousse of foie gras, tuck it into a pastry shell for duck Wellington, or simply top a resting steak with a pat of mousse for the ultimate steak dinner.

Our creamy medallion of foie gras can be spread on anything, allowed to soften atop a hot steak or burger, or, when chilled, sliced into coins for an elegant presentation. We recommend dipping the knife into hot water before slicing to get the cleanest cut.

Pipe medallion into mini pastry shells or savory profiteroles to make elegant canapés, or in cream puffs as we did with this foie gras recipe, or wrap foie gras in prosciutto, like our jambon de Bayonne, and serve on top of a mesclun salad.

