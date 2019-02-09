These 7 Recipes Will Make You Love Pancetta

While we use the French version of pancetta – called ventrèche (vohn-tresh), it’s much like the Italian, and we use the words interchangeably. Ventrèche is made from pork belly rubbed with salt, spices, and garlic then rolled into a spiral and hung to dry. Ventrèche adds flavor to everything it touches. Read on for 7 ways to use ventrèche in your cooking … and get our tasty recipes.

You’ll find that this unsmoked cured pork is the ideal type of charcuterie to use in cooking.

1. Use Ventrèche to Layer Flavor in a Roast

Our French veal striploin makes a fabulous weekend roast. Here we paired it with ventrèche lardons, wild & organic mushrooms, and a silky pan sauce for a comforting dish that’s super easy but special enough for company. Get our Veal Roast with Pancetta & Mushrooms recipe.

2. Add Panache to Pasta with Ventrèche

With plenty of crispy sautéed mushrooms, black truffle butter, and pancetta, this creamy pappardelle is the ultimate comfort food dish. Make our Creamy Pasta with Pancetta & Crispy Mushrooms recipe.

3. Make Creamy Potatoes Even Better with Ventrèche

Try this easy recipe for creamy potato and leek gratin with crispy pancetta. The leeks and ventrèche add extra flavor and texture to classic scalloped potatoes. This Potato & Leek Gratin with Pancetta recipe is sure to become a favorite.

4. Toss Ventrèche in a Salad

Chicken confit, crispy ventrèche, toasted hazelnuts, Pecorino Romano, and a warm vinaigrette transform shredded Brussels sprouts into an otherworldly winter salad. Pair with some crusty bread and your favorite wine for a complete meal. Our Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Chicken, Pancetta & Toasted Hazelnuts recipe makes a salad that’s hard to stop eating!

5. Top Pizza or Pastry with Ventrèche

Make this rustic, free-form galette recipe with garlicky sauteed kale, shallots, and crispy ventrèche. The black truffle butter crust adds depth of flavor. Try our Kale & Pancetta Galette with Truffle Butter Crust recipe.

6. Make Grain Salad Pop with Ventrèche

Our hearty grain salad recipe has barley, sautéed mushrooms, leeks, shallots, and crisped ventrèche for a salty kick. Enjoy as a side or a main with over-easy eggs. Try our Mushroom Grain Salad with Pancetta – any leftovers will make a great lunch.

7. Simmer Ventrèche with Creamy Chicken

Chicken thighs, mushrooms, and French pancetta create quite the comforting dish when slow-cooked in a creamy white wine sauce. It’s our version of Coq au Riesling. Serve with mashed potatoes and crusty bread for a rustic, satisfying supper. Make Chicken with Pancetta, Mushrooms & White Wine Sauce for a weeknight meal.

Are you cooking with ventrèche? Tell us how you use it in the kitchen!

