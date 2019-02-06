5 Sweet Ways To Make Your Valentine an Amazing Dessert

Are you looking for a sweet way to express your feelings – and show off your skills – on Valentine’s Day? We have 5 dessert recipes that will make the night a special one. Even if you dine out on Valentine’s Day, plan the dessert course at home and indulge in one of these confections. Read on for the recipes.

Shop for Valentine’s Day ingredients at dartagnan.com.

Make this creamy & rich vanilla ice cream with black truffles and truffle honey tuile cookies, adapted from David Lebovitz’s frozen treat bible, “The Perfect Scoop.” Earthy truffle aroma is subtle and nicely balanced by bourbon vanilla.

This easy-to-make cocoa is similar to a European-style hot chocolate. Made with our fully-cooked sweet chestnuts, it’s thick, rich and just sweet enough. What a decadent treat for a cold Valentine’s night served with some toasted brioche for dipping.

Show off your baking skills with this olive oil cake recipe which is both delicious and easy to make using our exclusive Jean Reno olive oil. Dense, sweet and moist, it’s a dessert show-stopper.

For a completely unexpected dessert, try our creamy, sweet custard enriched with foie gras in this luxurious recipe, made for two. The custard can be made ahead and wait in the refrigerator until you are ready to sear the foie gras and caramelize the top with a torch. Serve with Sauternes.

5. Dark Chocolate Chestnut Truffles

Make your own chocolate truffles with this easy recipe which includes the earthy sweetness of chestnuts. Incredibly tasty chocolate bites are perfect for sharing …

What’s your favorite sweet indulgence? Tell us in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.