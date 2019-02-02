5 Main Dishes Sure to Impress Your Date on Valentine’s Day 

Are you planning to make dinner for two on Valentine’s Day? We applaud you! There’s nothing more romantic than a home-cooked meal. Read on for 5 easy – but impressive – main dishes that will help make your night a special one.

This baked chop is easy to make with our double-cut heritage-breed pork. Served with caramelized apples and a crunchy celery and parsley salad for bright contrast, it’s a keeper.

This simple recipe for Wagyu filet mignon with silky bearnaise sauce (made with our fool-proof blender method) makes a great meal for two.

Love birds? Our simple roasted poussin recipe makes a charming dinner for two. Inspired by that famous recipe for “engagement chicken,” this variation is sure to win hearts. A little duck fat and pan-drippings create crispy potatoes with super-tender flesh for a comfy side dish.

To duck aficionados, any occasion is the right one for duck steak – which is what we call the duck magret. Our simple pan-seared duck breast recipe with luxurious caramel and blueberry sauce comes together quickly and is great for Valentine’s Day dinner. Serve one duck breast each, and cut the sauce in half for two.

Rack of lamb is not your ordinary fare; it signals a special occasion. This easy rack of lamb recipe with fresh herbs, salty pecorino, and crunchy panko breadcrumbs yields juicy chops and a savory crust.

Take a food pic and tell us how you like the recipe you choose.

