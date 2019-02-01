No Matter How You Cut It, Whole Ribeye is a Feast

There’s a beef renaissance going on – are you part of it? Discover the joys of grass-fed beef with our whole ribeye. Lean, densely-textured, and packed with nutrients, grass-fed beef is healthier and full of unmistakable beefy flavor. Read on to find out why you need a whole ribeye in your life.

Be Your Own Butcher

Our boneless ribeye is a 10-pound average, and can be carved into bespoke steaks – you determine how thick – or roasted whole. Because grass-fed beef it is leaner than grain-fed beef, take care when cooking, and remember to err on the side of rare. Skip heavy sauces or rubs. Go the purist route: just season generously with salt and pepper.

Roasting a Whole Ribeye

Trim 2 steaks from either end of the ribeye – make them 1 1/2 inches thick, or even 2 inches – and set those aside for another meal. If you can vacuum seal them, all the better.

The center of the ribeye is your roast. Spice it simply (salt and pepper will be enough) and tie it up so that it takes a symmetrical shape. We recommend the reverse sear method, which yields a much more juicy and tender roast.

How to Reverse Sear

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees. Place your roast on a rack set in a sheet pan, and put in the oven. The roast will need to cook at this low temperature for several hours, which gently cooks the meat instead of blasting it with high heat.

Roast on this low temperature until the desired temperature is reached on a thermometer or oven probe inserted into the center of the meat.

Rest the ribeye for at least 30 minutes, covered with foil, then crank the oven to 500 degrees and put the roast back in for 10-15 minutes until it has a nice crust.

Take care not to let it burn – bring the roast to 130 F to 140 F for rare to medium-rare.

About Our Grass-Fed Beef

Australia has vast pastureland, clean rainfall and abundant sunshine, which is a great recipe for raising cattle. Our 100% grass-fed beef comes from a group of ranchers that want to keep things natural and humane when it comes to raising cattle.

The Angus and Hereford cattle are born and raised completely free-range in pastures of alfalfa and rye, both high-protein grasses which convert to soft-textured muscle, not fat.

In keeping with our principles, the cattle are treated humanely and are free of any hormones, stimulants or antibiotics. It’s better for the cattle, the ranchers, the environment, and ultimately, for the taste and quality of the beef.

All the exercise contributes to a firm, yet springy texture in the beef. The lean and tender meat has a mild flavor profile and offers high protein, minerals and B-group vitamins such as niacin, thiamin, and zinc. Grass-fed beef tends to be lower in fat, and ours has about 30% less than conventionally-raised, grain-finished beef.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

