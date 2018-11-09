Do You Know What Chefs Actually Eat at Thanksgiving?

What do the top cooking professionals make when the holidays come? We wanted to know, so we asked some of our chef clients. Read on and get their tips, experiences, and ideas to help make your Thanksgiving meal a little tastier – and easier to cook.

What is the one dish you always have at Thanksgiving dinner?

Holidays are about traditions, after all.

Obviously, turkey. With all the fixings. Often more than one type of stuffing, gravy with and without giblets, chopped turkey liver, and a spare turkey for stock and other things. I love turkey. – Chef Patti Jackson of Delaware and Hudson, Brooklyn

Foie gras torchon!! – Chef Pierre Calmels, Bibou, Philadelphia

I always make my “fresh” cranberry relish. It is so simple and bright. I put cranberries in the Robot-Coupe or food processor, with an orange and some sugar and simply process – it is awesome! – Chef Jennifer Jasinski, Rioja, Bistro Vendome, & more, Denver

Roasted pork shoulder is always a staple in our family. – Chef Ben Smallman, Ristoro del Cinghiale, NYC

I feel it would have to be chicken and dumplings. There is always turkey and the standard fare, but my wife’s family makes Delaware’s most iconic dish and it’s become my favorite as well. – Matt Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE

What type of dressing/stuffing do you prefer?

A topic of much debate!

I will always love my family’s traditional sausage stuffing with a ton of Bell’s seasoning (I substitute fresh herbs these days). However, my real favorite is duck sausage stuffing with chestnuts and dried cranberries. My best friend, Chef Christine Lau makes a mean Thanksgiving sticky rice. – Chef Patti Jackson of Delaware and Hudson, Brooklyn

My mushroom-baguette stuffing (I sometimes sneak some foie gras cubes in it). – Chef Adam Siegel, Bartolotta Restaurants, Milwaukee

We don’t stuff the birds, but rather insert some sliced truffle under the skin (contiser in French!) – Chef Pierre Calmels, Bibou, Philadelphia

The best stuffing for me is not as much about the bread … but a good toasted sourdough works well. It’s about making your own herb sausage with ground pork with some fat back and fresh herbs sage, marjoram, and oregano some garlic and ginger for a little spice. – Chef Aaron Fitterman, Patroon, NYC

Spoonbread stuffing with andouille sausage, peppers, and parmesan. – Chef Jason Hua, The Dutch, NYC

Cornbread stuffing all the way! – Matt Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE

Thanks, chefs, for sharing your Thanksgiving meal favorites with us.

