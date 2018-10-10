You’ll Blow Your Top for this New Lamb Cut

Our new Lamb Volcano Shank is even better than osso buco. The shanks are larger and easier to cook, plus they make a beautiful presentation. From our cooperative in the Rocky Mountains, this lamb is raised right for superior tenderness and fresh, full flavor. You’ll get two 16 – 18-ounce shanks per package, good for individual servings.

But why are they called “volcano” shanks? Read on for the answer and a recipe for lamb shank tagine. Ready to eat? Shop Lamb Volcano Shanks at dartagnan.com.



While roasting volcano shanks, the meat will tighten up and the bone will remain standing tall, making the whole thing look a bit like a volcano. Chefs love these shanks for their ease of cooking, and for the impressive way they look on a plate. Unlike the more irregular osso buco, these lamb shanks are flat on the bottom – and will remain so after cooking – to make a lovely presentation.

There’s no need to fuss with cutting tendons, just sear then braise the shanks, and they come out of the oven plate-ready. And there’s nothing quite like meaty shanks cooked down to their lowest common deliciousness.

Lamb Shank Tagine Recipe for 4

Following our own advice on this blog, we tried this new cut in an easy tagine recipe with sweet dates and pomegranate. Adapted from a recipe by David Tanis, these slow-cooked lamb shanks are beautifully spiced and spoon-tender. The traditional Middle Eastern flavors combine well with lamb, and dates give some body and sweetness to the sauce while fresh pomegranate pips add lift.

If you don’t have a tagine, no worries. This recipe can be made in a traditional tagine that is rated for extreme heat. But you can also use a decorative tagine for serving, as we did, and a Dutch oven for cooking. If serving more than 4 people, shred the lamb off the bone before serving. This dish is quite delicious with couscous, or with pita bread.

Have you every tried volcano shanks? If not, we hope you will and tell us about it here.

Shop our whole range of lamb at dartagnan.com.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.