How to Roast a Chicken in a Salt Crust

What is salt roasting? This ancient technique involves cooking meat or fish in a mound of salt which preserves moisture and enhances flavor. When it comes to presentation, nothing quite has the “wow” factor that salt roasting does. Imagine removing an igloo of salt from the oven, bringing it to the table, cracking it open, and carefully removing the hard outer shell to reveal the tender and juicy meat inside. Your guests will be even more impressed when they taste how flavorful the meat is.

Read on to learn how this simple technique can make your next dinner party a little more interesting.

Shop dartagnan.com for chef quality products to elevate your cooking game.

Salt roasting is pretty straightforward. A piece of meat is surrounded by a thick layer of salt and is then baked. As the salt-encrusted meat bakes, the salt forms a tight seal around the meat. All of the flavor and juices get trapped in the salt shell to create a cooking environment that is part roasting and part steaming.

This technique works well with a variety of meats, especially larger cuts, like pork loin, beef tenderloin, or whole chickens. You can also try it with whole fish and even vegetables, like potatoes.

How to Salt Roast

To try this technique at home, start by preheating the oven to 400 degrees F. Place about 3 cups of kosher salt in a bowl and add enough water to make the mixture look like wet sand; start with about 1/4 cup of water. The salt should be moist enough to compact nicely.

Place some of the dampened salt on the bottom of a sheet pan or roasting pan and pat it down to make a nice bed for the meat. Set the meat on top of the salt. To amp up the flavor, place some herb sprigs on top of the meat; try thyme, tarragon, rosemary or sage. Pour the remaining dampened salt on top of the meat. Using your hands, pat the salt around the meat to form a thick crust. Make sure there are no holes. The salt igloo is ready to roast.

It might seem like a lot of salt (and it is!), but because salt is so inexpensive, it only adds a couple of dollars to the meal. And don’t worry, all that salt surprisingly does not make the meat overly salty.

Watch this short video by Steven Raichlen to see how simple the technique is.

How Long Does it Roast?

The cook time for your salt roast will depend on the type of meat used. Pork loin will take about 45 minutes, beef tenderloin about 30 minutes, and count on about an hour and a half for a whole chicken.

The best way to tell if the meat is done is to carefully poke a small hole through the salt with an instant-read thermometer. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the meat. For pork, it should read 140 degrees F, if you like a little pink, or 155 degrees F if not. For beef, you are looking for 130 degrees F for medium rare and 140 degrees F for medium. Chicken and other poultry should read 160 degrees F.

After removing the roast from the oven, it is important to let it rest for 15 minutes before removing the crust and slicing the meat. The roast will continue to cook while it is resting and the juices will redistribute. After the meat has rested, crack the outer salt shell with a spoon. Carefully remove the shell in large pieces. Brush away any excess salt from the meat with a dry pastry brush. Transfer the meat to a cutting board and slice. The meat will be tender, juicy and intensely flavorful, with the flavors of the herbs you included under the salt crust.

Have you ever baked anything in a salt crust? Tell us about your experiences in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.