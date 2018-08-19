Is This the Most Addictive Food Ever?

Duck rillettes are quite possibly the most addictive product at dartagnan.com. At least that’s what our customers are saying in their reviews! This meaty duck spread with a French name is made from the legs of our exclusive Rohan™ duck, which are slowly cooked in duck stock and aromatics until tender, and then finely shredded. The meat is creamed together with duck fat, salt, pepper and garlic, making a luscious, ready-to-eat spread.

Duck rillettes are another fantastic treat brought to you by the good old days before refrigeration. Like all charcuterie, duck rillettes came about because people needed to preserve meat without the benefit of a Sub-Zero. Duck rillettes are also the reason for many a white lie.

The problem was, I had to cross my fingers when my husband made me promise I would only buy one container at a time. I will buy 6 and freeze a few, in the bottom of the freezer. Thank you. – Lynn from CA

Fully-cooked and so convenient, duck rillettes are hard to stop eating. The struggle is real for this retired mailman in North Carolina.

After ordering a 7 oz tub and tasting* these rillettes, I realized that I’ve had this before, maybe at a wedding reception or something, but never knew what it was. I’ll be ordering more for sure. *Tasting? Who am I kidding? I’ve nearly finished off the whole container in just a few hours. – Retired mailman from NC

We offer duck rillettes in a 7oz. tub and a 2 lb. tub for the truly committed. Or maybe for entertaining. It’s good to have a tub on hand during the summer for spontaneous parties.

I have eaten rillettes all over the world this is the best I have ever eaten. Beyond good. My problem is I can sit with some crackers, a glass of wine and demolish a container (7 oz.). Not the tub … but the tub is tempting. – Ric from CA

This charcuterie should be softened to room temperature before spreading on bread or crackers. But there are other ways to incorporate them into your cooking. A chef gave us some ideas in this review.

A new addiction! Once you’ve tried these rillettes, you are hooked! They are savory, tender and flavorful. I am a chef and have devised many ways to incorporate them in recipes. Add them to sauces for pasta for a bolognese they will never forget, add them as a secret spread on simple sandwiches and elevate them to a new level. Stuff them in mushroom caps topped with shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano and have your guests talking. Or just do like me, at times, and horde them for yourself for a late night snack on crusty bread with a glass of wine or a good craft beer. Let the rillettes inspire you to creativity! – Une Gastronome from NY

The best kind of dilemma for any host…

Of course, duck rillettes are the best thing to hit toast since seedless raspberry preserves, but… I mixed a container into a risotto with fresh asparagus and served it for dinner. It was so creamy and delectable that I need a new word to describe the experience. My company was, well, gobsmacked, and there was nothing left to make arancini the next day. I don’t know if I should have been happy they loved it or sad for no leftovers. Everyone should have that kind of dilemma! – Foofur from MA

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

