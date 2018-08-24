Why Duck Bacon is the Best

What is duck bacon?! This unique product is a perennial favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. Our duck bacon is made with plump Moulard duck breast, simply seasoned then wood-smoked and sliced, producing a delicious, high-quality nitrite- and nitrate-free bacon.

Leaner than pork belly, juicy and flavorful, our duck bacon is a top-reviewed product with versatile uses. Read on to see what people are saying about – and how they are cooking – duck bacon in their 5-star reviews at dartagnan.com.

Ideas for Cooking with Duck Bacon

Duck bacon can be used just as you’d use pork belly bacon. We recommend cooking it in a skillet or on a griddle. As with pork bacon, start in a cold pan then cook over medium-low heat, until the desired doneness. Then drain on paper toweling. Since duck bacon is made from duck breast, it can even be eaten medium-rare and is best that way. Duck bacon can also be baked, broiled, diced and sautéed, or grilled. Read on for some ideas of how to incorporate duck bacon into your meals, like these happy customers did.

As a chef that takes my job seriously, this is a great pork substitute. I have clients that do not want to eat pork or have an allergy to pork products – this is a wonderful substitute for “pork” bacon. Have used in breakfast/brunch meals as well as baked beans … it’s a healthy alternative that WOWS the crowd. Thank you, D’Artagnan!!! One of the best items of the catalog. – FriskyInNisky in NY

Duck bacon is a great solution for those allergic to pork, which is the case for TMM. We are glad to provide a tasty bacon option.

Having Alpha-Gal makes me severely allergic to beef, pork, lamb and every mammal available to eat. This duck bacon is a dream come true for me. It is the best bacon I’ve had in years. Talk about the best DBLT! The best thing about it is there are no chemicals in this bacon at all, it’s a little on the salty side but it’s cured so that’s the way it is. I even save the fat for other dishes. – TMM from DE

Duck bacon makes burgers even better, and this outdoor griller can attest!

I never heard of duck bacon until a friend of mine said it, and the search was on!! The package arrived the day before I had my BBQ when I wanted it to arrive, and I cooked it on the grill and placed them on the burgers. The taste was amazing!!! Alone it tastes like regular bacon but when coupled with the seasoned beef patties I made it gave them such a unique flavor!! I am currently looking for more of my indoor recipes to use with the bacon. – YoWeez in Philadelphia, PA

Reinvent breakfast with duck bacon and eggs, like Joan in New Jersey does.

Either for simple (but deluxe) eggs and bacon, or for a gourmet quiche, or simply tossed on a salad (after being seared), this cured smoked duck is simply a treat for foodies! – Joan in NJ