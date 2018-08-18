5 Summery Ways to Cook with Charcuterie

Charcuterie is ready-to-eat and super convenient – great to have in the fridge all summer for impromptu gatherings and easy meals. But it’s also perfect for cooking. We all want simple dishes for casual dining and backyard parties, and charcuterie can help.

Shop charcuterie at dartagnan.com and get cooking!

Here are 5 simple recipes that include charcuterie and are ideal for summer dining.

Who needs pizza when you have puff pastry? Our salty French prosciutto pairs perfectly with creamy mascarpone and sweet figs. Try replacing figs with ripe summer stone fruits for equally great results.

Combine smoky chorizo with sautéed kale, and top with buttery Manchego cheese for a killer party app.

Great for summer parties, potlucks, or just a simple supper, this pasta salad comes together nicely with olives and fresh herbs for added flavor.

Briny mussels are delicious with our Spanish-style chorizo and white wine. Serve this convivial dish at your next backyard dinner with a generous helping of crusty bread.

Don’t let these simple canapes fool you; they’re layered with complex flavors and textures – crisp pear, creamy ricotta, rich, buttery Jambon de Bayonne and truffle honey. In the summer, sub out the pear for seasonal stone fruit or fresh figs.

Are you using charcuterie to get through the dogs days of summer?

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.