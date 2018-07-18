This Has To Be The Easiest Appetizer Ever

Looking for the world’s easiest appetizer? With only 4 ingredients and minimal tools, this could be the one. In this recipe, our spicy chorizo sausage gets cooked ever so briefly in red wine and honey for a simple and satisfying finger food. Serve it pinxtos style with picks and a cocktail. This super-easy Spanish appetizer will get your next party off to a good start. Serve with chilled albariño or Rioja.

Red-Wine & Honey Glazed Chorizo Recipe

Neutral oil, we used avocado oil

¾ cup full-bodied red wine, we used Tempranillo

2 tablespoons honey

1 package Chorizo Sausage, sliced about ½-inch thick

In a small bowl, whisk together wine and honey; set aside.

In a large skillet, heat about a tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add the chorizo and sauté until browned, about 3 minutes. Carefully pour in wine/honey mixture. Raise heat to high and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced to a syrupy glaze, about 3-5 minutes. Serve chorizo on a warmed platter with cocktail sticks.

How We Make Our Chorizo Sausage

We use heritage-breed pork to make our all-natural chorizo because when you start with the best ingredients, you get the best results.

This Iberian-style chorizo sausage is spicy and garlicky, with a bold smoky flavor from paprika, which also imparts a gorgeous red color. We make it by hand, in small batches with all-natural ingredients. No nitrates or nitrites are used; instead, we rely on celery powder, which acts as a preservative.

Chorizo is fully cooked, so it’s ready to serve and enjoy in a variety of recipes. You’ll want to try it in just about everything.

