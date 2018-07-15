The Only Taco Recipes You’ll Need for Summer Parties

Give your next summer gathering a taco theme with our unique and tasty recipes. Take your party to the next level with fillings of tender Wagyu beef, Berkshire pork, succulent porcelet, and lean venison. Make it easy and interactive by setting up a taco bar so guests can assemble their own. Put various toppings in bowls and allow guests to dress their tacos as they like (cilantro is not for everyone). Less work for you, more fun for them.

Shop dartagnan.com for the ingredients. Read on for our 4 favorite taco recipes of the season.

Oh. Yeah. Our Wagyu short ribs are braised in a heady mix of spices and four types of chile peppers in this easy recipe. The spoon-tender, spicy meat makes an excellent filling for tacos.

While used primarily in the cooler months, a slow-cooker is great in summer too. Case in point, this super easy Mexican-style recipe renders spoon-tender, juicy, and flavorful pulled pork with minimal effort – and without heating up the house. Our hickory smoked bacon is a healthier stand-in for the liquid smoke used in some recipes. We used one Berkshire pork shoulder which will yield enough pulled pork for 8-10 people.

Our exclusive Porcelet collar roast makes the most tender and flavorful small-batch carnitas, perfect for tacos for 2 to 4 people. This milk-fed piglet is the final work in succulent pork and makes a memorable taco.

Our venison butt tender is marinated in a mixture of chile peppers, citrus, and spices before being quickly grilled in this easy recipe. The resulting carne asada is super tender and full of flavor.

What is your favorite taco filling? Are you pro- or anti-cilantro? Tell us in the comments!

