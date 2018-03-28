Do these 5 Things for the Perfect Easter Ham

Are you making ham the wrong way? It seems like there’s nothing easier than heating a ham, but there are still plenty of ways to get it wrong (think Aunt Mary’s dried-out ham). Our simple tips will make all the difference when cooking your ham this Easter, and guarantee a memorable meal – for all the right reasons.

Read on to avoid serving a dry ham at your holiday gathering this year.

1. Choose D’Artagnan Heritage Ham

It really makes a difference when you start with quality ham. Because ours is made with antibiotic-free, heritage-breed pork it has more tenderness and flavor than the supermarket ham you know. Fully-cooked and ready-to-heat, this ham is smoked over real applewood and seasoned with just the right touch of brown sugar and salt. Order your D’Artagnan ham today.

To learn more and to see how much Bon Appétit loves this ham read our earlier blog post.

2. Start at room temperature

Just as with any large roast, we recommend removing the ham from the fridge at least an hour before you plan on heating it. It’s always best to start cooking meat at room temperature than ice cold from the fridge.

3. Cover it with foil

Place a sheet of parchment paper over the ham then cover tightly with aluminum foil to avoid drying it out in the oven. The tent is key to maintaining the texture and flavor, as is at least 1/2 cup of liquid in the pan; water, wine, stock, demi-glace are good choices.

4. Put a glaze on it

Only glaze your ham 15 minutes before taking it out of the oven, or it will burn! The sugars in a glaze are not able to withstand extended heat, so glaze at the end only. Remove the foil for those 15 minutes in the oven.

It’s super simple to create a balanced glaze with something sweet and a savory or acidic element. Our apricot glaze recipe is a good example, but get creative!

5. Let it rest

Ham is just like any other meat – it needs to rest after cooking. Allow 20 minutes of rest time – just enough to get the sides and wine to the table.

Be sure to save the bone for soup, and read our ideas for enjoying ham leftovers in this blog post.

