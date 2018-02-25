Featured Recipes

6 Winning Recipes for Your Oscar Viewing Party

Posted by D'Artagnan on

And the award for best host goes to … YOU!

Planning to watch the Academy Awards on March 4th with friends? Put these delicious dishes on your party menu and get a standing ovation. But even if you’re watching the Academy Awards at home in your pajamas, a good snack is always welcome. From our favorite truffle butter popcorn to morsels with mushrooms, you are sure to find some winners for Oscar night below.

Here are our top nominees for tastiest appetizers …

Bacon Wrapped Dates with Goat Cheese

Bacon is always the people’s choice. Sweet, salty, smoky, and tart – these bacon wrapped dates have it all. They come together quickly and make a great weekend snack or party food.

bacon-wrapped-dates-recipe

Mushroom Tarte Tatin with Honey & Goat Cheese

Who needs pizza when you can have a rustic tarte tatin? This recipe is super easy to make and great for a party. Mushrooms and sweet shallots are wrapped in buttery puff pastry with a little goat cheese for a tart bite.

Mushroom Tarte Tatin Cut Open

Crispy Mushroom & Taleggio Crostini

Dress up your toast for the big night. Crispy exotic mushrooms, truffle butter, and creamy Taleggio cheese are a natural match in this easy canape.

mushroom taleggio crostini for blog

Heritage Ham Stuffed Gougeres

Who are you calling a ham? You won’t offend any actors with this creamy and smoky ham mousse. It makes a delectable filling for gougeres in this easy canape recipe.

stuffed gougeres all 3

Duck Fat Popcorn with Truffle Butter 

Movie night goes glam with this indulgent popcorn, cooked on the stove top … because you’re too good for microwave popcorn. Serve it family-style, in a large bowl, or go for the in-theatre experience and use individual paper cones. Like caramel popcorn better? Try our recipe for Bacon Duck Fat Caramel Corn.

truffle-butter-popcorn-with-glitter

Crème de Marrons

And now for something sweet … a common snack in France, crème de marrons can be hard to find stateside. Make this incredibly easy recipe with our ready-to-use-chestnuts, and you will be the star of the night. The addictive condiment can be stirred into yogurt or ice cream or spread on toast, as we did here (brioche is nice for this).
creme-de-marrons-recipe.jpg
With this supporting cast of recipes, you can’t lose. Better prepare your acceptance speech now.

