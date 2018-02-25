6 Winning Recipes for Your Oscar Viewing Party

And the award for best host goes to … YOU!

Planning to watch the Academy Awards on March 4th with friends? Put these delicious dishes on your party menu and get a standing ovation. But even if you’re watching the Academy Awards at home in your pajamas, a good snack is always welcome. From our favorite truffle butter popcorn to morsels with mushrooms, you are sure to find some winners for Oscar night below.

Here are our top nominees for tastiest appetizers …

Bacon is always the people’s choice. Sweet, salty, smoky, and tart – these bacon wrapped dates have it all. They come together quickly and make a great weekend snack or party food.

Who needs pizza when you can have a rustic tarte tatin? This recipe is super easy to make and great for a party. Mushrooms and sweet shallots are wrapped in buttery puff pastry with a little goat cheese for a tart bite.

Dress up your toast for the big night. Crispy exotic mushrooms, truffle butter, and creamy Taleggio cheese are a natural match in this easy canape.