It’s Official: Ariane Wins Trailblazer Award at IACP

The International Association of Culinary Professionals met this past weekend for their 40th conference, which included their prestigious annual awards. We are proud to announce that Ariane Daguin, the founder, and owner of D’Artagnan, was recognized with the IACP Trailblazer Award! Ariane was honored to receive the award and joins us in congratulating all the other winners.

“Trailblazer honorees are chosen for their passion and impact in the food community and acknowledge those individuals or institutions that have shaped the culinary scene in the city or region that hosts each IACP conference.”

IACP Trailblazer Awards

• Ariane Daguin, Owner and CEO of D’Artagnan

• Florence Fabricant, Food and Wine Writer, the New York Times

• Marion Nestle, Paulette Goddard Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health at New York University

• Marcus Samuelsson, Award-winning Chef, Restaurateur, and Cookbook Author

• David Wondrich, Senior Drinks Columnist, the Daily Beast, James Beard Award-winning Author, Cocktail Historian

• Jessamyn Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Hot Bread Kitchen

For the full list of award winners – which includes bloggers, cookbook authors, TV shows, food articles, food photographers and more – click over to Grub Street.